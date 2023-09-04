NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Choice-Filling Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice-filling window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) tomorrow: September 5, 2023. Applicants must fill in college and course preferences before the last date. Candidates can check out the complete NEET UG 2023 round 3 dates here.

According to the NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule, the authorities closed the registration window today: September 4, 2023, at 12.00 PM. The choice-filling window was activated on September 1 and will continue till tomorrow: September 5, 2023. MCC will declare the seat allotment results on September 8, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023- (Choice-Filling Window)

The direct link to fill in preferences is mentioned below:

NEET UG Choice-Filling 2023 CLICK HERE

How to do Choice-Filling NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill in their preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter login details and submit

Step 4: Now, fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Preview once and save the choices

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Check out the complete schedule for the third round below:

Events Dates Registration start date August 31 Registration end date September 4, 2023 (12 noon) Payment deadline September 4, 2023 (8 pm) Choice filling September 1 to 5, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 6 to 7, 2023 Result September 8, 2023 Document uploading September 9, 2023 Reporting September 10 to 18, 2023 Verification of joining candidates September 19 to 20, 2023

