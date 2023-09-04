NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Choice-Filling Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice-filling window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) tomorrow: September 5, 2023. Applicants must fill in college and course preferences before the last date. Candidates can check out the complete NEET UG 2023 round 3 dates here.
According to the NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule, the authorities closed the registration window today: September 4, 2023, at 12.00 PM. The choice-filling window was activated on September 1 and will continue till tomorrow: September 5, 2023. MCC will declare the seat allotment results on September 8, 2023.
NEET UG Counselling 2023- (Choice-Filling Window)
The direct link to fill in preferences is mentioned below:
|
NEET UG Choice-Filling 2023
How to do Choice-Filling NEET UG Counselling 2023
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill in their preferences:
Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter login details and submit
Step 4: Now, fill in college and course preferences
Step 5: Preview once and save the choices
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule
Check out the complete schedule for the third round below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration start date
|
August 31
|
Registration end date
|
September 4, 2023 (12 noon)
|
Payment deadline
|
September 4, 2023 (8 pm)
|
Choice filling
|
September 1 to 5, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
September 6 to 7, 2023
|
Result
|
September 8, 2023
|
Document uploading
|
September 9, 2023
|
Reporting
|
September 10 to 18, 2023
|
Verification of joining candidates
|
September 19 to 20, 2023
