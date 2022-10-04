    NEET UG State Counselling 2022 Schedule Releases, Check Dates Here

    NEET UG State Counselling 2022 Dates: MCC has released the NEET UG State counselling dates. Candidates can download the complete schedule of the NEET UG 2022 state counselling from the official website - mcc.nic.in. Check details here 

    NEET UG State Counselling 2022 Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 state counselling dates. Candidates can download the NEET UG state counselling schedule 2022 at mcc.nic.in in the form of PDF. For the candidate's convenience, the table including NEET UG state counselling dates has been provided below. As per the schedule released, the NEET PG state counselling 1st round will be conducted from 17th to 28th October 2022. 

    NEET UG State Counselling 2022 Dates

    Events 

    Dates 

    NEET UG State Counselling 1st round

    17th to 28th October 2022

    NEET UG State counselling last date of joining

    4th November 2022

    NEET UG State 2nd round

    7th to 18th November 2022

    NEET UG State last date of joining

    21st November 2022

    NEET UG State Counselling Mop-up round

    6th to 12th December 2022

    NEET UG State Counselling last date of joining

    16th December 2022

    NEET UG State Counselling Stray vacancy

    -

    Forwarding the list of students in order of merit equaling to ten times the number of vacant seat to the medical colleges by the counselling authority to the deemed university for stray vacancy round

    -

    Last date of joining

    20th December 2022

    Commencement of academic session for UG courses

    15th November 2022

    MCC To Conduct 2 More Counselling Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses 

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling in two more rounds for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelors of Science (BSc) Nursing programmes. However, the date for NEET PG Second Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round will be released soon. It is expected the dates for NEET UG counselling extra rounds will be announced soon at mcc.nic.in. As per the recent release schedule, MCC will commence the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats on 11th October 2022.  

