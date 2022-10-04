    MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Dates Announced at dme.mponline.gov.in, Check Details Here

    MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates: DME MP has released the revised schedule of MP NEET PG counselling 2022. Now, the MP NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 choice filling will commence from tomorrow - 5th October at dme.mponline.gov.in. 

    MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Dates
    MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates: The Department of Medical Education (DME) has revised the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (MP NEET PG) counselling 2022 schedule for the 1st round. As per the revised schedule, the MP NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 choice filling will begin from tomorrow i.e 5th October. 
     
    Candidates can fill up their choices for MP NEET PG counselling at dme.mponline.gov.in. The MP NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 will be announced on 13th October 2022. This is the third time when MP NEET PG counselling 2022 schedule has been revised. 

    MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (Revised) 

    Events 

    Dates

    Number of days

    Release of MP NEET PG Counselling Merit List

    4th October 2022
    •  

    Choice filling and locking for 1st round

    5th to 9th October 5 to October 2022

    5 days

    MP NEET PG Counselling 1st round seat allotment result

    13th October 2022
    •  

    Reporting at allotted college in person for document verification and admission

    14th to 18th October 2022

    5 days

    Upgradation for 2nd round by admitted candidates through candidate's login

    14th to 20th October 2022

    7 days

    Online resignation, cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- not applicable)

    14th to 20th October 2022

    7 days

    MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Process 

    To participate in MP NEET PG counselling 2022, candidates have to register in online mode at dme.mponline.gov.in. For MP NEET PG 2022 registration, candidates need to enter their personal, academic, NEET PG 2022 exam, internship and other asked details. Based on the NEET PG result, the authorities will prepare the MP NEET PG merit list 2022.  
     
    Based on the MP NEET PG Counselling merit list, candidates will have to fill their choices of colleges as well as courses. Admission to MP NEET PG medical colleges will be done based on NEET PG marks, availability of seats, reservation criteria etc. 

    MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 

    Earlier, the round 1 MP NEET PG registration was supposed to be conducted from 14th to 21st September whereas, the choice filling was scheduled from 24th to 26th September 2022. The MP NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled to be declared on 1st October 2022. However, following the MP High Court’s order regarding the 30% reservation for in-service doctors, the MP NEET PG merit list of candidates has been published today. The MP NEET PG counselling round 1 result will be announced on 13th October 2022.  

