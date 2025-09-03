IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 3, 2025, 13:31 IST

Rajasthan schools will observe several holidays in September 2025 due to various festivals and events. Specific dates may vary by state and local traditions, so it's advisable to confirm details with your school. These breaks, ranging from single days to long weekends, offer opportunities for relaxation, family time, or academic pursuits.

Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks
Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2025 marks a period of school holidays across India, providing a much-needed break for students and educators alike. This article details the official dates for both national and regional holidays, as announced by state governments. While generally consistent, some variations may occur based on specific state directives and local customs.

Parents and students should always refer to their school's official calendar or administration for the most accurate and current holiday information. This will help confirm any local holidays, school-specific adjustments, or unforeseen changes. The September schedule offers a combination of single-day observances and opportunities for extended weekends, ideal for relaxation, family time, or educational activities.

Check| Rajasthan School Holidays in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2025

Check out the below holiday list for the month of September in Rajasthan. These listed holidays can vary from state to state. 

Occasion

Date

Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashami, Khejadli Martyr’s Day

September 02, 2025

Baravafat

September 05, 2025

Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

September 22, 2025

Durga Ashtami

September 30, 2025

Important Note for Students and Parents: This holiday schedule is a general guide. Parents and students should always consult their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have unique schedules, particularly for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute alterations, such as those caused by weather, will be communicated locally.

This article will be updated regularly with the newest information on this topic. We will add new ideas, detailed analyses, and the latest news as it happens. Our team checks all important sources and research to give our readers full and correct information. We suggest you read this article often. This way, you will get more knowledge and a better understanding of this important topic as it changes. By staying updated with this article, you will always be well-informed.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Also Check: 

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News