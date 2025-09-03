Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Parents and students should always refer to their school's official calendar or administration for the most accurate and current holiday information. This will help confirm any local holidays, school-specific adjustments, or unforeseen changes. The September schedule offers a combination of single-day observances and opportunities for extended weekends, ideal for relaxation, family time, or educational activities.

Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2025 marks a period of school holidays across India, providing a much-needed break for students and educators alike. This article details the official dates for both national and regional holidays, as announced by state governments. While generally consistent, some variations may occur based on specific state directives and local customs.

Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2025

Check out the below holiday list for the month of September in Rajasthan. These listed holidays can vary from state to state.

Occasion Date Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashami, Khejadli Martyr’s Day September 02, 2025 Baravafat September 05, 2025 Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti September 22, 2025 Durga Ashtami September 30, 2025

Important Note for Students and Parents: This holiday schedule is a general guide. Parents and students should always consult their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have unique schedules, particularly for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute alterations, such as those caused by weather, will be communicated locally.

