NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Issues Notice Regarding Round 1 Resignation and Reporting

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice for candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG counselling Round 1 regarding the resignation of seats. The candidates who do not want to report at the allotted institute in the round 1 counselling of NEET PG 2022 can resign the seat from 3rd to 10th October till 12 noon.

They will have to generate the resignation letter in online mode. However, those who have been allotted seats in round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2022 can report till 7th October. The authorities announced the NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 on 30th September 2022.

MCC Notice Regarding NEET PG Counselling 2022 Resignation

As per the notice released, if any candidate fails to generate the online resignation letter through MCC’s portal, the resignation will be treated as null. In such a case, candidates will be deemed to occupy the seat and the process of NEET PG counselling round 2 will be applied.

It has also been mentioned in the notice - "Any letter other than Resignation Letter not generated through online portal will not be considered eligible. In case the candidate is resigning by sending an email to the college, s/he should make sure that they receive Resignation Letter generated through online portal of MCC, any offline resignation/letter is not permissible."

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Upgradation in Round 2

It has also been stated in the notice released by MCC that in case a candidate gives consent for upgradation in NEET PG counselling round 2 and participates but is not upgraded, then they cannot resign the seat allotted in round 2. They will have to retain the seat. There is no option of resignation if the candidate is not upgraded in NEET PG counselling round 2. Further, round 1 candidates who did not participate in round 2 and also not resigned will be considered for round 2 NEET PG counselling process.