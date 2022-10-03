NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Likely To Start Medical Entrance Exam UG Counselling on 10 Oct, Check Updates Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per media updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to start the NEET UG counselling round 1 on 10th October. However, an official update and complete schedule is expected to release soon. Candidates will be able to register for NEET UG counselling at mcc.nic.in. Recently, MCC released an official notice and provided this tentative date for the commencement of NEET UG counselling 2022.

MCC Released Notice for PwD Candidates

The Medical Counselling Committee has released an official notice stating that it has opened the portal for the generation of online Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates for the NEET UG counselling 2022. PwD candidates who have registered for counselling can get their disability certificates from one of the designated NEET disability certification centres.

Along with that, it has also been informed through the notice that, NEET UG round 1 counselling will likely to start on 10th October 2022. The candidates have to undergo a physical examination at the designated disability centre by visiting the centre and getting their disability assessed and quantified. The centre authorities will generate the certificate online through the portal provided by MCC.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule

As per the recent updates and release of the tentative date of NEET UG round 1 counselling, it is expected that it the complete schedule will be released soon. Once available, candidates will be able to download the NEET UG counselling 2022 schedule at mcc.nicin. It is expected that, like last year, NEET UG 2022 counselling will be conducted in four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy.

MCC NEET UG counselling is for admission to 15% MBBS and BDS seats that come under all India quota (AIQ) and all seats at central universities, ESIC, AFMC seats etc. While AIQ NEET counselling is conducted by MCC, for admission to state quota seats, candidates have to apply separately with their state counselling authorities.