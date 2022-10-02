UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Starts, Enter Options for Uttar Pradesh PG Medical Admission at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has started the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling choice filling 2022 from today. All those candidates who have registered for UP NEET PG counselling 2022 can fill out their choices online at - upneet.gov.in. Going as per the revised schedule of UP NEET PG counselling, the last date to fill online choices is 5th October 2022 (2 PM). The authorities conduct UP NEET PG counselling to offer admission to over 891 seats of MD, MS and PG Diploma in government colleges and 32 MDS seats in private colleges of the Uttar Pradesh for the state's 50% quota.

UP NEET PG Counselling Choice Filling 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Fill Choices for UP NEET PG Counselling 2022?

The DGMEUP is conducting the UP NEET PG counselling for 50% state's quota seats. To fill their choices in UP NEET PG counselling 2022, candidates must visit the official website - upneet.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to check the right-hand side tabs and click on the Step-4 Choice Filling link. Now login by selecting a course and entering roll number and password.

Now, in the new window, fill in the choices as per the candidate's preferences and submit the same. Candidates are advised to fill the choices in order of preferences, as the allotment is done based on the choices submitted by them. Candidates must note that choices once locked cannot be modified. Medical aspirants are also advised to fill out choices.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment

After the window closes for choice filling, the UP NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on 6th October 2022. All the qualified candidates can download the UP NEET PG allotment letters and appear for the admission process between 7th to 12th October 2022. As per the updates, the security fees of UP NEET PG admission is Rs. 30,000 for government medical and dental colleges.