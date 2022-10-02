ICAR AIEEA Result 2022 Declared for UG Programmes, Download Scorecard at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) result for UG programmes in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for admission to ICAR AIEEA can check their results on icar.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Also, to download the ICAR AIEEA scorecard, candidates will have to use their - application number, date of birth, and security pin in the login window. Those candidates who have qualified in the ICAR AIEEA exam as per the result will be eligible to attend the counselling process. The schedule for ICAR AIEEA counselling will be released soon.

ICAR AIEEA Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check ICAR AIEEA Result 2022?

As per the updates, the ICAR AIEEA UG result is also used for awarding national talent scholarships in agriculture and allied courses. To download the ICAR AIEEA scorecard 2022, candidates will have to visit the official websites - icar.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on download ICAR AIEEA UG scorecard under the candidate activity tab. Now, a new login window will appear on the next page. Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin to check and download the ICAR AIEEA result and scorecard.

What After the Announcement of ICAR AIEEA Result 2022?

After the release of ICAR AIEEA result 2022, it is expected that the authorities will soon start the counselling procedure. As per media reports, the ICAR AIEEA 2022 counselling will be held in online mode. The council will show the ICAR AIEEA 2022 seat matrix based on which candidates can fill their choices and preferences. Based on the rank of the candidates and the choices filled by them, seats will be allotted to them. Further, they need to complete online document verification and pay the admission fee to confirm their seats.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the ICAR AIEEA for admission to various UG, PhD, and PG programs at 74 agricultural universities, including 63 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural, and fisheries universities (SAUs), and 4 ICAR-DUs. There are 15% of seats in the UG programme in Agriculture and allied courses at agricultural universities across the country, 100% seats at DR. RPCAU PUSA, NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi and IARI New Delhi.