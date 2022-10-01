Allahabad University Admission 2022: PG Application process commence, Apply at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University Admissions: Allahabad University has commenced the admission process for the PG Courses. Students interested in applying for the PG programmes offered at the university can visit the official website and complete the admission procedure.

According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to register for admissions at Allahabad University is October 3, 2022. Students applying for the admissions must first check through the details given in the official notification and check through the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications.

Allahabad University PG Counselling applications are available on the official website - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the PG applications through the link provided here.

Official notification - Direct Link

Allahabad University Admissions - Direct Link

Allahabad University Application process

The Applications for PG Courses offered at Allahabad University is available on the official website. To complete the PG Registration and application process candidates can click on the link given here or follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Allahabad University

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Registration link

Step 4: Submit the required details

Step 4: Login to submit the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Documents required for counselling process

The students who are allotted seats at Allahabad University need to report to the allotted department and complete the admission process. Students must also carry the list of documents provided here.

Class 10/ 12 Marksheet

Category Certificate

Graduation Certificate

Migration Certificate

EWS Category Certificate

Anti Ragging Form

Undertaking of Gap Year

