    Allahabad University Admission 2022: PG Application process commence, Apply at allduniv.ac.in

    Allahabad University has commenced the admission process for the PG Courses. Candidates who are eligible for the PG Admissions can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process. 

    Updated: Oct 1, 2022 16:30 IST
    Allahabad University Admissions: Allahabad University has commenced the admission process for the PG Courses. Students interested in applying for the PG programmes offered at the university can visit the official website and complete the admission procedure. 

    According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to register for admissions at Allahabad University is October 3, 2022. Students applying for the admissions must first check through the details given in the official notification and check through the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications. 

    Allahabad University PG Counselling applications are available on the official website - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the PG applications through the link provided here. 

    Official notification - Direct Link

    Allahabad University Admissions - Direct Link

    Allahabad University Application process

    The Applications for PG Courses offered at Allahabad University is available on the official website. To complete the PG Registration and application process candidates can click on the link given here or follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the Allahabad University 

    Step 2: Click on the PG counselling 2022 link on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on the Registration link 

    Step 4: Submit the required details 

    Step 4: Login to submit the application form

    Step 5: Submit the application fee

    Documents required for counselling process

    The students who are allotted seats at Allahabad University need to report to the allotted department and complete the admission process. Students must also carry the list of documents provided here.

    • Class 10/ 12 Marksheet
    • Category Certificate
    • Graduation Certificate
    • Migration Certificate
    • EWS Category Certificate
    • Anti Ragging Form
    • Undertaking of Gap Year

