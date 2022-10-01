Allahabad University Admission 2022: PG Application process commence, Apply at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University Admissions: Allahabad University has commenced the admission process for the PG Courses. Students interested in applying for the PG programmes offered at the university can visit the official website and complete the admission procedure.
According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to register for admissions at Allahabad University is October 3, 2022. Students applying for the admissions must first check through the details given in the official notification and check through the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications.
Allahabad University PG Counselling applications are available on the official website - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the PG applications through the link provided here.
Official notification - Direct Link
Allahabad University Admissions - Direct Link
Allahabad University Application process
The Applications for PG Courses offered at Allahabad University is available on the official website. To complete the PG Registration and application process candidates can click on the link given here or follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the Allahabad University
Step 2: Click on the PG counselling 2022 link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the Registration link
Step 4: Submit the required details
Step 4: Login to submit the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Documents required for counselling process
The students who are allotted seats at Allahabad University need to report to the allotted department and complete the admission process. Students must also carry the list of documents provided here.
- Class 10/ 12 Marksheet
- Category Certificate
- Graduation Certificate
- Migration Certificate
- EWS Category Certificate
- Anti Ragging Form
- Undertaking of Gap Year
Also Read: GATE 2023 Registration Date Extended, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in