NEST 2023: Exam Dates Announced, Registrations from February 27, Check Details Here

NEST 2023 Exams: National Entrance Screening Test 2023 Schedule is now available on the official website of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER). According to the dates given, the NEST 2023 exams will be conducted on June 24, 2023. As per the dates provided, the NEST 2023 Registration process will commence on February 27, 2023.

Candidates interested in applying for the NEST 2023 exams can visit the official website of NEST and complete the registration and application process. The last date for students to complete the NEST 2023 Registrations is May 17, 2023.

For further details regarding the NEST 2023 exams candidates can visit the official website - nestexam.in. Students can also check below the NEST 2023 registration details, admission schedule and eligibility criteria to apply.

NEST 2023 Schedule

Events Dates NEST 2023 Registrations Commence February 27, 2023 NEST 2023 Last Date to Register May 17, 2023 NEST 2023 Admit Card June 12, 2023 NEST 2023 Exam Date June 24, 2023 NEST 2023 Result July 10, 2022

NEST 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the NEST 2023 exams must make sure that they follow the eligibility criteria provided.

According to the eligibility criteria, candidates must have qualified class 12 exams in 2021 or 2022 or must be appearing for the exam in 2023.

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in class 12 exams from any recognized board.

Students from reserved or OBC category must have been born on or before August 1, 2023.

The age limit for the SC. ST and PwD candidates have been relaxed by 5 years.

NEST 2023 Registrations

The NEST 2023 Registration link is now available online. Candidates interested in applying for the NEST 2023 exams can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the NEST 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEST 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in Fresh Registrations

Step 4: Login using the registration credentials

Step 5: Fill in the details in the NEST 2023 applications

Step 6: Complete the application form and click on the final submission link

