NID DAT Result 2023 for MDes Programme To Release on Feb 28, Check Schedule Here

NID DAT Result 2023 for MDes: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) will declare the Design Aptitude Result (DAT) Prelims Result for the MDes programme on February 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the NID DAT Exam 2023 can check out the result on the official website i.e.nid.edu. They can check and download the result by entering their registered ID and Date of Birth (DOB).

NID authorities will recheck the result for DAT Prelims from February 28 to March 2, 2023. Candidates who get shortlisted in DAT Prelims 2023 will be eligible for NID DAT Mains 2023. The authorities will conduct the NID DAT Mains 2023 for the MDes programme between March 20 and April 23, 2023. However, they will announce the result DAT Result 2023 for the BDes programme on March 30, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule here.

NID DAT 2023 Admission Schedule

Event B.Des M.Des Announcement of DAT Prelims Result March 30, 2023, February 28, 2023, Rechecking request for DAT Prelims March 30 to April 1, 2023, February 28 to March 2, 2023 Conduct of DAT Mains April 29 to 30, 2023 March 20 to April 23, 2023, Announcement of DAT Mains Result May 18, 2023, May 16, 2023

How to Check NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes?

The authorities are going to declare the result for NID DAT Prelims 2023 (MDes) on February 28, 2023. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on DAT Prelims Result 2023 for MDes

Step 3: Enter the email ID and DOB

Step 4: DAT Prelims Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

