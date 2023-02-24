    NID DAT Result 2023 for MDes Programme To Release on Feb 28, Check Schedule Here

    NID will declare the result for DAT Prelims Result 2023 for the MDes programme on February 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out on the official website i.e. nid.edu

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 16:57 IST
    NID DAT Result 2023 for MDes Programme
    NID DAT Result 2023 for MDes Programme

    NID DAT Result 2023 for MDes: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) will declare the Design Aptitude Result (DAT) Prelims Result for the MDes programme on February 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the NID DAT Exam 2023 can check out the result on the official website i.e.nid.edu. They can check and download the result by entering their registered ID and Date of Birth (DOB).

    NID authorities will recheck the result for DAT Prelims from February 28 to March 2, 2023. Candidates who get shortlisted in DAT Prelims 2023 will be eligible for NID DAT Mains 2023. The authorities will conduct the NID DAT Mains 2023 for the MDes programme between March 20 and April 23, 2023. However, they will announce the result DAT Result 2023 for the BDes programme on March 30, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule here.

    NID DAT 2023 Admission Schedule

    Event

    B.Des

    M.Des

    Announcement of DAT Prelims Result

    March 30, 2023,

    February 28, 2023,

    Rechecking request for DAT Prelims

    March 30 to April 1, 2023,

    February 28 to March 2, 2023

    Conduct of DAT Mains

    April 29 to 30, 2023

    March 20 to  April 23, 2023,

    Announcement of DAT Mains Result

    May 18, 2023,

    May 16, 2023

    How to Check NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes?

    The authorities are going to declare the result for NID DAT Prelims 2023 (MDes) on February 28, 2023. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the result-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nid.edu

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on DAT Prelims Result 2023 for MDes

    Step 3: Enter the email ID and DOB

    Step 4: DAT Prelims Result 2023 will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

    Also Read: MAT Admit Card 2023 for CBT 1 Releases Today, Know How to Download Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification