NIFT 2023 Final Result to be Out Soon at nift.ac.in, Know How to Download Here

As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology is expected to announce the NIFT result 2023 soon. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the result from the official website- nift.ac.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 18, 2023 10:23 IST
NIFT 2023 Result: The National Institute of Fashion Technology will announce the NIFT result 2023 soon for admission to various BDes, BFTech and all UG and PG programmes in online mode. Earlier, the examination authority declared the NIFT 2023 result for written test on March 13, 2023. It is expected that the NIFT final result 2023 will be out in the second week of May this year. Once the result is announced, those candidates who have given the NIFT exams will be able to check the results from the official website i.e. nift.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the final merit list will be made after combining the scores of the Creative Ability Test, General Ability Test and Situation Test including group discussion and personal interview. 

How to Download NIFT Result 2023?

Once the result is declared, candidates who appeared for the NIFT exam that was conducted on February 5, 2023, in online Computer-based Test mode can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFT

Step 2: Click on the direct link for NIFT 2023 final result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required details i.e. email id and password

Step 4: The NIFT final result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Now, download the NIFT final scorecard and print a hardcopy for future reference

NIFT Counselling 2023?

As per the recent updates, NIFT is expected to start the counselling round in June. Candidates who qualify will have to report to the allotted centre at the specified date and time for document verification.

