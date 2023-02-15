NIFT GAT 2023 Re-exam To be Held Soon, Check Exam Centres List Here

NIFT GAT 2023 Re-exam Soon: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will conduct the re-exam for GAT 2023. The GATE 2023 Re-exam will be conducted only for a few exam centres where the examinees faced technical glitches during the exam. The authorities have released the list for NIFT GAT 2023 re-exam centres. However, the exam date is yet to be announced by the officials.

"Candidates who faced issues during the GAT examination at centres: MBC Thane-Mumbai, Vidhan Public School- Ghaziabad, MP English school - Varanasi and P T Salagram - Noida will be given a chance to retake their GAT examination. Details of time/venue will be communicated separately. their CAT exam however will get conducted as per the original schedule of today(05.02.2023) at the same centre.”

NIFT 2023 written exams consist of Creative Ability Test (CAT) and the General Ability Test (GAT). Technical issues occurred during the computer-based GAT paper. Candidates did not face any issues in the offline CAT 2023 exam. If the authorities release a fresh GAT 2023 admit card, candidates will have to download it from the official website.

NIFT GAT 2023 Exam Centre List

NIFT GAT 2023 Re-exam will be conducted shortly. Candidates can check out the list of centres where the re-exam will be held-

MBC Thane-Mumbai

Vidhan Public School- Ghaziabad

M.P English School- Varanasi

P.T. Salagram-Noida

NIFT GAT 2023 Exam

NIFT conducted the GAT 2023 exam on February 5, 2023, in CBT mode. The authorities conducted the GAT paper from 9-30 am - 11.30 am, while the CAT paper was scheduled from 1.30 - 4.30 pm. The B.Des and M.Des candidates had to take both the CAT and GAT exams.

However, B.F.Tech, M.F.Tech, and M.F.M candidates only needed to take the GAT paper. Those who qualify for the written test will then have to appear for the Situation Test (B.Des) or Personal Interview (PG programs).

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration Starts Today at comedk.org, Check Exam Schedule, How to Apply Here