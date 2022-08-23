NIOS 2022 10th 12th Practical Schedule released, Check at nios.ac.in

NIOS Practical Exam Schedule: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Practical Date sheet. According to the schedule given on the website, the NIOS practicals are scheduled to begin from September 16 and will continue until October 1, 2022. The practical exam schedule has been released for the All India and Overseas students. The NIOS 10th and 12th Practical hall tickets will be released on the official website of NIOS by the first week of September 2022.

The schedule has been released for the NIOS Public Practical Examinations to be conducted in September 2022. The schedule for the theory examinations are scheduled to be released by the end of August 2022.

According to the notification released on the websites, the attendance sheets for the practical examinations will be made available on the NIOS portal. The marks for the Internal assessment and Practical examination will be uploaded on the portal during the practical exams on a daily basis by the practical examination centres.

Official Notification

NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Schedule

Students who will be appearing for the NIOS 10th and 12 Practical examinations can check the complete schedule for the exams here. As mentioned the practicals will be conducted from September 16 to October 1, 2022.

Dates NIOS 10th NIOS 12th September 16 to 19, 2022 Science and Technology/ Home Science/Carnatic Sangeet Home Science/Biology/Geography/Painting/Computer Science/ Mass Communication/Early Childhood Care and Education September 20 to 23, 2022 Painting/Maths/Hindustani Music/Data Entry Operations Chemistry/Physics/Environmental Science/ Physical Education and Yoga/ Data Entry Operations/ Library and Information Science September 24 to 27, 2022 Cutting and Tailoring/ Dress making/ Beauty culture and hair care/ Certificate in Indian embroidery/ Beauty therapy Housekeeping/Catering Management/ Food processing/ Hotel Front office operations/ Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables/ Web Designing and Development September 28 to Octiber 1, 2022 Hair care and styling/ Hand and foot care/ Bakery and confectionary/ Certificate in basic computing/ Certificate in desktop publishing/ Certificate in yog Computer and Office applications/ Data entry operations/ Web development/ IT Essentials: PC hardware and software/ CRM domestic voice/ Computer hardware assembly and maintenance/ Yog assistant

