NSB Academy Bangalore: MBA Admissions 2023 Begins, Apply at nsb.edu.in

NSB Academy MBA 2023: NSB Academy, Bangalore is inviting online applications for the full-time Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the 2023 batch. This MBA programme offers specialization in Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Business Analytics, Logistics & Supply Chain Management.

Students who are interested in applying for the MBA programme at NSB Academy can check details at the official website ncb.edu.in and register for the same. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the online test/ group discussion and telephonic/ personal interview.

Direct Link to Apply for MBA 2023 at NSB Academy- Click Here

How to Apply for MBA Course 2023 at NSB Academy

Step 1 - Visit the official website nsb.edu.in

Step 2 - Click on the “Apply” tab

Step 3 - Select the programme “MBA+MIP”

Step 4 - Enter all the required details such as test score, personal and educational information

Step 5 - Submit and complete the online registration process

Step 6 - Download and take a printout of the application form

Step 7 - Admission officers will schedule the interview

NSB Academy MBA 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a degree in any discipline from any recognized university Students waiting for their final year results are also eligible to apply. They will be given provisional admission. Candidates must have a valid score of CAT/GMAT/XAT/MAT/ ATMA/CMAT/KMAT percentile which is the All India Aptitude/entrance test (approved by and directed by Ministry of HRD, Govt. Of India).

NSB Academy MBA Fee Structure 2023

At NSB Academy, the MBA+MIP Admission fee is Rs. 30,000. As per the information posted on the NSB’s official website, the programme fee will be Rs. 2,00,000 for each semester. Therefore, the total fee for the two-year MBA programme is Rs. 8,30,000. Students who wish to avail the benefits of the hostel facility will have to pay Rs.1,32,000 (including food & accommodation) per year.

The application form 2023 for the MBA course has to be filled in online mode at the NSB Academy website. There is no fee for online application.

