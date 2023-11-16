NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023 Announced; Download Scorecard Here

NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, SWAYAM results. Candidates who took the January semester exams can check out results on the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

NTA SWAYAM January 2023 exam was conducted from October 19 to 21, 2023 at 102 centres in 77 cities across the nation. It must be noted that NTA SWAYAM January 2023 results have been declared for all 182 courses (CBT mode).

NTA SWAYAM Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023 Link CLICK HERE

How to Check NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the January semester result link available

Step 3: Submit the application number and DOB

Step 4: NTA SWAYAM Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023 Scorecard

Candidates must note that the final scorecard and certificates will be provided by National Co-ordinators. For additional information, one can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in, or call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000.

Details Mentioned on NTA SWAYAM Result 2023

Check out the mandatory information below:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Subject Name

Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status

Remarks

