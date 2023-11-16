  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023 Announced; Download Scorecard Here

NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023 Announced; Download Scorecard Here

NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023 has been declared now. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards at swayam.nta.ac.in. Get direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 16, 2023 18:39 IST
NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023
NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023

NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, SWAYAM results. Candidates who took the January semester exams can check out results on the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

NTA SWAYAM January 2023 exam was conducted from October 19 to 21, 2023 at 102 centres in 77 cities across the nation. It must be noted that NTA SWAYAM January 2023 results have been declared for all 182 courses (CBT mode).

NTA SWAYAM Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023 Link

CLICK HERE

How to Check NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the January semester result link available

Step 3: Submit the application number and DOB

Step 4: NTA SWAYAM Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

NTA SWAYAM January Result 2023 Scorecard

Candidates must note that the final scorecard and certificates will be provided by National Co-ordinators. For additional information, one can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in, or call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000.

Details Mentioned on NTA SWAYAM Result 2023

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • Candidate's Name
  • Roll Number
  • Subject Name
  • Marks Obtained
  • Qualifying Status
  • Remarks

Also Read: NCHMCT JEE 2024 Registration Schedule Out; Check Timetable Here

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023