Odisha Schools to Reopen Tomorrow, New Timings Announced

Odisha School Reopens: The Odisha Department of School and Mass Education has instructed all the district collectors to re-open the schools from June 21, 2023. As per the tweet, the decision has been taken after due consideration of the weather prediction. The state schools were closed due to the announcement of summer holidays.

Another tweet from the school dept. reads, “However, as a measure of abundant caution, collectors of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, and Balangir are authorised to shift to morning school or declare holidays if the situation so demands.”

Check Out Official Tweet Here

“We are keeping a close watch on the weather situation of the days ahead for further action”, it added.

Jharkhand School Summer Vacations Extended

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Government has extended the summer holidays up to class 8th until June 21, 2023. The decision has been taken in view of the scorching heat prevailing in the state. It must be noted that the authorities have extended the summer vacations for the third time this year.

The official statement reads, “All categories of government, non-government, aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 19 till June 21 for classes from KG to 8 while the Classes for 9 to 12 will be conducted from 7 am to 11 am in wake of extreme heat and heatwave conditions.”

Intense heatwaves continued in Jharkhand with maximum temperature hovering between 41 and 46 degrees Celsius. Previously, the government declared the extension of summer vacation on June 11 and 14. Whereas, the schools were to open for primary and middle-level students on June 19.

Also Read: Jharkhand School Summer Vacation Extended Till June 21 Upto Class 8th, Check Updates Here