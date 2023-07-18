Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection List 2023 Released for class 11 admission, Check at ofssbihar.in

Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection List 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the selection list for Bihar class 11th admission 2023. Along with the OFSS Bihar 2nd selection list, BSEB also released the college and district-wise cutoff separately for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. To check the Bihar BSEB OFSS Inter admission list, students have to visit the official website: ofssbihar.in.

Those whose names are in the merit list can apply for Bihar Inter admission 2023 from July 18 to 24, 2023, based on the second merit list. Also, the last date for updating the seat online by educational institution is July 25, 2023.

BSEB has also tweeted regarding the release of Bihar OFSS Inter admission 2nd merit list. Check the tweet below:

Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection List Admission 2023 Dates

The students can go through the table to know important dates related to BSEB class 11th admission based on 2nd merit list:

Events Dates BSEB OFSS admission as per 2nd merit list July 18 to 24, 2023 Last date for updating the seat online by educational institution By July 25, 2023 Slide up process after admission registration July 18 to 24, 2023

How to download OFSS Bihar Second Selection List 2023 for Class 11 admission?

Students can go through the steps to know how to download OFSS Bihar 2nd merit list or selection list and cut off of Online Facilitation System For Students for class 11th admission 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ofssbihar.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the student portal link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number and password

Step 5: BSEB 2nd selection list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references

How to check Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection Cutoff Percentage Marks 2023?

Along with the merit list, district, as well as stream-wise BSEB OFSS cutoff, has also been released. To check it, they can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ofssbihar.in

Step 2: On the home page click on intermediate 2023 cut off (second selection)

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, select the district

Step 5: BSEB 2nd selection list stream-wise cutoff will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and save it for future references

