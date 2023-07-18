Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection List 2023 Released for class 11 admission, Check at ofssbihar.in

Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection List 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the selection list for Bihar class 11th admission 2023. Along with the OFSS Bihar 2nd selection list, BSEB also released the college and district-wise cutoff separately for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. To check the Bihar BSEB OFSS Inter admission list, students have to visit the official website: ofssbihar.in.
Those whose names are in the merit list can apply for Bihar Inter admission 2023 from July 18 to 24, 2023, based on the second merit list. Also, the last date for updating the seat online by educational institution is July 25, 2023.
Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection Cut off 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
OFSS Bihar 2nd Selection List 2023 Tweet
BSEB has also tweeted regarding the release of Bihar OFSS Inter admission 2nd merit list. Check the tweet below:
विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए इस लिंक को क्लिक करें-https://t.co/3QMNbvQFZ9#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #INTER_ADMISSION #Second_Selection_List pic.twitter.com/f8dHm1QZU2— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 18, 2023
Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection List Admission 2023 Dates
The students can go through the table to know important dates related to BSEB class 11th admission based on 2nd merit list:
Events
Dates
BSEB OFSS admission as per 2nd merit list
July 18 to 24, 2023
Last date for updating the seat online by educational institution
By July 25, 2023
Slide up process after admission registration
July 18 to 24, 2023
How to download OFSS Bihar Second Selection List 2023 for Class 11 admission?
Students can go through the steps to know how to download OFSS Bihar 2nd merit list or selection list and cut off of Online Facilitation System For Students for class 11th admission 2023:
Step 1: Go to the official website: ofssbihar.in
Step 2: On the home page click on the student portal link
Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter application number and password
Step 5: BSEB 2nd selection list will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references
How to check Bihar OFSS 2nd Selection Cutoff Percentage Marks 2023?
Along with the merit list, district, as well as stream-wise BSEB OFSS cutoff, has also been released. To check it, they can go through the steps provided below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: ofssbihar.in
Step 2: On the home page click on intermediate 2023 cut off (second selection)
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Now, select the district
Step 5: BSEB 2nd selection list stream-wise cutoff will appear on the screen
Step 6: Take a screenshot and save it for future references
