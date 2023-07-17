Karnataka SSLC 2023 Supplementary Revaluation and Retotaling Results Declared, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revaluation Result: Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam revaluation and totalling results have been declared. Candidates who submitted their June 2023 SSLC supplementary exam answer sheets for revaluation can visit the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) to check their results.

The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams were conducted from June 12 to 19, 2023. The supplementary exam results were declared on June 30, 2023. After the announcement of the results, candidates were given time until July 12, 2023, to apply for the re-evaluation of the supplementary answer sheets. The KSEAB SSLC supplementary exam answer sheet revaluation result is available on the official website kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link given.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revaluation/ Retotalling - Click Here

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revaluation/ Retotalling Result

The Karnataka SSLC supplementary results for the revaluation and retotalling process are now available on the official website. Candidates can check the June 202 exam results through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Board

Step 2: Click on SSLC under the documents section and then click on results

Step 3: Click on the June 2023 SSLC supplementary examination revised revaluation and retotalling result

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The revaluation results will be displayed

Step 6: Download the results for further reference

