OUAT 2025: Odisha University Entrance Test Result at ouat.ac.in: Check Steps to Download and Direct Link

The OUAT Result 2025 has been declared on July 5, 2025, for students seeking admission into undergraduate and allied science courses. The result and scorecard (in percentile format) is now available online at ouat.ac.in. Students can log in using their application number and date of birth to download the rank card. Counselling will be held from August 4 to 13, 2025.

The OUAT Result 2025 has been announced on July 5, 2025, on the official website at ouat.ac.inby the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT). The OUAT Entrance Exam 2025 is held for students seeking admission into various Undergraduate and allied science courses. Along with the result, the scorecard has also been available in percentile format. To check the result, candidates must visit the official OUAT website and log in using their application number and date of birth to download their rank card. Read here for detailed information. OUAT Result 2025: Important Dates Students can check the table below for the OUAT Result 2025 important dates: OUAT 2025 Event Important Dates Declaration of Entrance Scores July 5, 2025 Declaration of Rank July 14, 2025 Rank Card Available Online July 22, 2025 Counselling and Admission August 4 to August 13, 2025 Admission for State Govt. Sponsored Candidates August 14, 2025 Orientation and Start of Classes August 18, 2025

