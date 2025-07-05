Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
OUAT 2025: Odisha University Entrance Test Result at ouat.ac.in: Check Steps to Download and Direct Link

The OUAT Result 2025 has been declared on July 5, 2025, for students seeking admission into undergraduate and allied science courses. The result and scorecard (in percentile format) is now available online at ouat.ac.in. Students can log in using their application number and date of birth to download the rank card. Counselling will be held from August 4 to 13, 2025.

The OUAT Result 2025 has been announced on July 5, 2025, on the official website at ouat.ac.inby the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT). The OUAT Entrance Exam 2025 is held for students seeking admission into various Undergraduate and allied science courses. Along with the result, the scorecard has also been available in percentile format.

To check the result, candidates must visit the official OUAT website and log in using their application number and date of birth to download their rank card. Read here for detailed information.

OUAT Result 2025: Important Dates

Students can check the table below for the OUAT Result 2025 important dates:

OUAT 2025 Event

Important Dates

Declaration of Entrance Scores

July 5, 2025

Declaration of Rank

July 14, 2025

Rank Card Available Online

July 22, 2025

Counselling and Admission

August 4 to August 13, 2025

Admission for State Govt. Sponsored Candidates

August 14, 2025

Orientation and Start of Classes

August 18, 2025

How to Check OUAT Result 2025?

Students can download their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of OUAT at ouat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Download OUAT 2025 Result and Scorecard”.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the login section.

Step 4: OUAT 2025 Result will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF file of your scorecard for future use.

