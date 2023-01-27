Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Check Key Takeaways from PM Modi's Live Address Ahead of Board Exams

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students, teachers and parents at the 6th Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 today. In his address to the exam warriors, he shared valuable tips, and success mantras to deal with exam stress. Further, he also answered questions on topics ranging from reconnecting with family, digital fasting, stress & time management, prevention of cheating, and career selection etc.

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 which was held at Talkatora Stadium witnessed students’ participation from all over the country. Around 2000 students, teachers and parents participated in the event. This year over 38 lakh students registered, which is double what it was in 2022. Check important highlights and key takeaways from PM Modi's live address ahead of board exams.

Key Takeaways from Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Shared by PM Modi During His Live Address

This year, PM Modi answered questions on topics ranging from pressure from family, stress and time management, prevention of cheating, digital fasting and career selection. Here we have provided the key takeaways from PM Modi's PPC 2023 -

Digital Fasting

During PPC 2023, PM Modi advised students to observe - “digital fasting”, which means cutting screen time once a week. According to the prime minister, digital fasting will help in reconnecting students with family members. He said - “We should keep one area as no technology zone and do not use any tech devices in that area of your home.”

He added - “Say to yourself that you are an independent person, make the best of technology but also limit yourself to only that,” He asked parents to make a no-gadget zone in a corner of their house. Whosoever enters that zone has to enter it without carrying a gadget. This will increase communication and this way the family members will also be able to understand each other more.

Avoid Using Unfair Means and Cheating During Exams

Talking about using unfair means, he stated that - “Using that creativity in learning would have helped them better.” some students use their creativity to cheat or use unfair means in exams but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. However, he expressed happiness that students also want to find a solution for unfair means, cheating, and malpractices in the exam.

"Life doesn’t end at one exam. In how many exams, will you cheat," he asked. Those who cheat might pass one exam and get marks but won’t be able to make a living. “You will probably be stuck in life,” he said. Those students who work hard need to know that their efforts will help them keep growing in life.

Learning Time Management from Their Mothers

PM Narendra Modi explained to students during PPC 2023 that time management is important not only for examinations but also in their daily life, just to prioritise the work. Giving the example of a mother, PM Modi asked students to observe their mothers and learn time management from them. “She doesn’t feel tired because she knows she has to do this work in these hours. In extra time, she does creative work. Observe her activities, and learn the importance of time management,” he added.

Work Hard But Smartly

One of the students asked PM Modi, during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 that whether one should focus on hard work or smart work. Answering the question, he shared the story of a thirsty crow who had to carry pebbles and throw it in the pot to finally drink the water.

He said that the story of “Thirsty Crow” teaches us to work hard but smartly. Always apply intelligence before starting your work. He advised students to understand the work in detail first. He added - “Focus on a particular area such as wicketkeeper, baller, they do hard work but smartly.”

Take Criticism Positively

According to PM Modi, criticism is important. It depends on who the critique is. You take the criticism from the loved ones positively, he said. Along with this, he also added - “Ignore the criticism and don’t leave your focus. It takes a lot of effort to criticise someone. Take it positively, it will help us in our lives. If we are honest, we won’t worry about it.”

Learn Regional Language, Go For Trips, Prevent Stress

Towards the end of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, PM Modi also asked students to learn their regional languages. Through this, he stated that students would connect and understand History better. He also urged parents to send their wards on a 5-day trip to their state or even other states after the board exam to make them feel independent and responsible at the same time.

Talking about the prevention of stress, PM Modi said, - “Life doesn’t stop at one station, if one train is missed, another will come. We should take an oath to fight the stress.” his reason for stress is achieving good results for which we end up lying about performance in exams, said PM Modi. The second reason for stress is friends and competing with them.

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addressing Students, Teachers at Talkatora Stadium, Check Latest Updates Here