Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addressing Students, Teachers at Talkatora Stadium, Check Latest Updates Here

27 Jan 01:04 PM IST PPC 2023 Conclude: Celebrate Exams Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 concludes. Answering the last question on the evolution of students, the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha has now concluded. The PM thanked the students and teachers who participated in the event and asked the students and teachers to create an environment to dilute the stress around exams and make it a part of life rather than taking it as a burden. He encouraged students to celebrate Exams rather than make it a tough and stressful period in their life.

27 Jan 01:01 PM IST Give children an opoortunity to grow Keep an eye on how children behave around them. keep a check on their changing behaviour and encourage them to live their life as they see fit. Students must be encouraged to make a conversation with other people to learn more about different aspects of life.

27 Jan 12:59 PM IST Encourage students to Go out into the World PM encourages parents to send their children out and to learn more about what each place has to offer and give them the opportunity to learn on their own instead of giving then a set of directives to follow. The PM further added that students should evolve rather than be confined to a particular place or a particular way of life.

27 Jan 12:57 PM IST PPC 2023: How should a student behave in a society Answering the question by Suman Mishra on how students should behave in society, the PM asked the definition of what is considered Society and stated that students must be encouraged to get out into the world. Do not confine students at home but instead encourage them to get out of their home travel to learn more about the world.

27 Jan 12:54 PM IST PPC 2023: PM answers students on how to manage exam stress after the exams Prime Minister speaks on the stress period after the exams until the exam results are declared. The PM advises students to accept the reality of their performance in the exam. He further added that the main reason of stress among students is peers and the competition they have amongst each other. 'Exams are not the End of Life' जब हम यह सोचते हैं कि ये एग्जाम गया तो जिंदगी गई, ये सोच सही नहीं है, क्योंकि जीवन किसी एक स्टेशन पर रुकता नहीं।



27 Jan 12:52 PM IST Encourage the Curiosity in Children He asks teachers to encourage curiosity among students adding that students questioning then during a class in not challenge their knowledge but instead are curious to learn more. The PM further added that teachers must take their time to learn more and give students an apt answer with discussions on the questions asked.

27 Jan 12:50 PM IST Making studies interesting for Students PM in his interaction with students and teachers regarding how to make studies and class time interesting for students added that teachers currently use technology to make studies interesting for their students.

27 Jan 12:48 PM IST PPC 2023: Teachers Questions the PM on how to instill discipline and make studies instresting for students The Prime Minister when answering the question posed by a teacher on days to make studies interesting for students stated that currently, teachers are focused on finishing the syllabus.

27 Jan 12:44 PM IST Learn atleast one Indian Language other than your Mother Tongue Look at language not as a burden but as pride. Children pick up languages at an early age. Stating the example of a small child who knew to speak a lot of languages the PM mentioned that everyone should be proud of our heritage with respect to languages in the country.

27 Jan 12:41 PM IST Tamil One of the Oldest Languages in the World A country which has the Worlds Oldest Language must be proud of itself. Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the Wolrd and we must be proud of it. PM encourages students to be proud of the languages and look at the country without any bias.

27 Jan 12:39 PM IST Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Importance of Learning Foreign Languages PM encourages students to learn new languages, Indian and Foreign. He states that along with languages, you also learn a lot about the culture of that country. Languages carry a lot of the struggles, culture and heritage of the country.

27 Jan 12:36 PM IST Importance of Learning new Languages Answering the questions posed by students on the importance of learning new languages, PM Modi states that India is a Diverse country and has a lot to offer. The PM explains how communication is key and within such a huge country students must keep an interest in learning new languages just like other extra curricular skills.

27 Jan 12:34 PM IST How to learn new languages? Students ask PM on the importance of learning more languages.

27 Jan 12:28 PM IST PPC 2023: Students Pose Questions on How manage stress during exams Students ask questions on how to direct the stress of failure during exams and how to handle the stress caused after the exams.

27 Jan 12:25 PM IST PPC 2023: Follow Digital Fasting, Create a No Technology Zone at Home PM encourages students to follow digital fasting asking students to refrain from using social media for a certain point of time and watch the changes seen in their life through this. PM encourages students to create a No Technology Zone at home and use the time to interact with each other.

27 Jan 12:22 PM IST PPC 2023: Watch PM interaction with students PM interacts with students answering questions on Social Media and Internet distractions and how to manage time with studies. #Live: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi.#PPC2023 #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 #ExamWarriors https://t.co/SO6rhFI14O — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 27, 2023

27 Jan 12:19 PM IST Learn to Manage Screen Time Answering students who put queries on how to manage social media and the use of Technology, the PM stated that it is necessary to control screen time, especially during exam preparation. The PM further mentioned the importance of keeping one self in control when on social media.

27 Jan 12:18 PM IST What is better Hard Work or Smart Work? PM Modi when answering students on the difference between Hard Work and Smart Work stated that some people do only hard work while some prefer smart work and there are some who do absolutely nothing. He further stated that students who put in a lot of effort during the exam will certainly see its results.