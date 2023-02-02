    PUBDET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Here

    PUBDET 2023 application correction window has been opened. Candidates who need to make changes in the PUBDET 2023 application form can do the same at wbjeeb.nic.in. Check details here

    Updated: Feb 2, 2023 16:23 IST
    PUBDET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens: As per the latest updates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the application correction window for Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET). Candidates who have already applied for PUBDET 2023 can make modifications to the PUBDET 2023 application form. To edit the form, they can visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

    Candidates can make changes to the PUBDET 2023 application form and download the revised confirmation page till February 4, 2023. However, the authorities will release the PUBDET 2023 admit card on May 11 (Tentative). The PUBDET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. Registered candidates can check the entire PUBDET 2023 Schedule below.

    PUBDET 2023 Application Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

    PUBDET 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Application Correction Window Opens

    February 2 to 4, 2023

    Release of PUBDET 2023 Admit Card

    May 11 to 21, 2023 (tentative)

    Exam Date

    May 20 and 21, 2023 (tentative)

    Declaration of Result

    To be Announced Later

    How to Edit PUBDET 2023 Application Form?

    PUBDET 2023 Application correction window is open at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can change anything except the name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile, and DOB in the PUBDET 2023 application form till February 4, 2023. They can follow these steps to edit-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PUBDET tab
    • Step 3: Now, click on Correction in PUBDET 2023 application form
    • Step 4: Select exam and enter application no, password, and security pin
    • Step 5: Click on the Sign-in tab
    • Step 6: Edit the PUBDET 2023 application form
    • Step 7: Save changes and confirmation page

