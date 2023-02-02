PUBDET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Here

PUBDET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens: As per the latest updates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the application correction window for Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET). Candidates who have already applied for PUBDET 2023 can make modifications to the PUBDET 2023 application form. To edit the form, they can visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

Candidates can make changes to the PUBDET 2023 application form and download the revised confirmation page till February 4, 2023. However, the authorities will release the PUBDET 2023 admit card on May 11 (Tentative). The PUBDET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. Registered candidates can check the entire PUBDET 2023 Schedule below.

PUBDET 2023 Application Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

PUBDET 2023 Schedule

Event Date Application Correction Window Opens February 2 to 4, 2023 Release of PUBDET 2023 Admit Card May 11 to 21, 2023 (tentative) Exam Date May 20 and 21, 2023 (tentative) Declaration of Result To be Announced Later

How to Edit PUBDET 2023 Application Form?

PUBDET 2023 Application correction window is open at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can change anything except the name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile, and DOB in the PUBDET 2023 application form till February 4, 2023. They can follow these steps to edit-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PUBDET tab

Step 3: Now, click on Correction in PUBDET 2023 application form

Step 4: Select exam and enter application no, password, and security pin

Step 5: Click on the Sign-in tab

Step 6 : Edit the PUBDET 2023 application form

Step 7: Save changes and confirmation page

Also Read: UCEED 2023: Admission Cut-Off Marks For Part A to Release in February, Check Details Here