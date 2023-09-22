  1. Home
  3. Puducherry Govt. to Provide Financial Assistance to Government School Students Joining Medical Colleges

Puducherry govt. is going to pay the tuition fee for students who have studied in government schools and now wish to pursue medical education. Check details.

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 18:07 IST
Puducherry Medical Education: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has stated that the territorial administration will pay the full tuition fee of government school students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical courses in Union Territory (for the current academic year).

CM asserted that the students who have completed their schooling from government-run institutions and have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) are eligible for the scheme. He also said that his govt will ask colleges to not demand students to pay the fee as it will be borne by the authorities. 

Students to be Admitted via 10% Quota of Horizontal Reservation

Government school students will be granted admission under a 10% quota of horizontal reservation in undergraduate medical courses here. The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) selects students for professional courses in the Union Territory.

The Puducherry government's request to implement the quota had already received Center approval earlier this month.

Meanwhile, A Anbalagan, the convenor of the AIADMK in Puducherry, told the media that his party has been lobbying the government to implement a 10% reservation in medical education for students attending government schools. He expressed gratitude to Rangasamy for establishing the quota.

Pondicherry University Admission 2023

Meanwhile, Pondicherry University is currently accepting admissions for various UG, and PG courses. Candidates who wish to enroll themselves in any discipline can register themselves before the deadline. For any further information, they can get in touch with the official website i.e. pondiuni.edu.in.

