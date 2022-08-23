Punjab Board 10th Reappear Result 2022 Declared, Check PSEB Class 10th Compartment Results at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Re-appear Result 2022 (Declared): Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has released PSEB Class 10 re-appear result 2022. Students can check their PSEB 10th reappear result in online mode from the official website - pseb.ac.in. They will have to use their roll number in the login window to check the PSEB 10th reappear result. The students who could not clear the PSEB 10th Term 2 exam took these exams. Punjab Board conducted PSEB 10th compartment exams in July 2022.

Students must note that the Punjab Board 10th compartment result 2022 released online is provisional. They will have to collect the original mark sheet from the school later. Also, all the qualified students can select an academic stream from Science, Commerce, and Arts.

How To Check PSEB 10th Re-appear Result 2022?

The Punjab board 10th re-appear result 2022 has been made available on the official website. Students can check their PSEB 10th compartmental result in online mode by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Punjab Board - pseb.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - result tab provided above.

3rd Step - Click on the link for - Matriculation Re-appear Result.

4th Step - Enter PSEB 10th roll number or name and submit.

5th Step - PSEB 10th Reappear result 2022 will appear on the screen.

PSEB 10th Result 2022

Earlier, the Punjab board released PSEB 10th result 2022 on 6th July 2022. A total of 97.94% of students were declared to have passed. The pass percentage of girls was recorded as 99.34% while that of boys was 99.83%. This year, a total of 3,23,361 students have appeared for the exam whereas 3,16,699 have passed in the Punjab PSEB 10th results 2022. Along with the result announcement, Nancy Rani was declared the PSEB 10th Topper 2022 and has secured the top position with a total of 99.08% marks.