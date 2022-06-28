Punjab Board PSEB 12th Toppers List 2022: 3 Girls Secure Top Rank, Meet PSEB Class 12 Toppers Here

PSEB 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentage Grows Marginally
|
Year
|
Pass Percentage
|
2022
|
96.96%
|
2021
|
96.58%
|
2020
|
92.77%
|
2019
|
86.41%
|
2018
|
65.97%
PSEB 12th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights
|
Total Number of Appeared Students
|
3,01,725
|
Total Number of Passed Students
|
2,92,520
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
96.96%
|
Pass Percentage among Girl Students
|
97.78%
|
Pass Percentage among Girl Students
|
96.27%
|
District Recording Highest Pass Percentage
|
Pathankot (98.49%)
|
District Recording Lowest Pass Percentage
|
Gurdaspur (94.21%)
PSEB 12th Toppers 2022: Meet the Punjab Board 12th Result Top Rankers
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Arshdeep Kaur
|
497
|
Rank 2
|
Arshpreet Kaur
|
497
|
Rank 3
|
Kulwinder Kaur
|
497
