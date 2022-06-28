Punjab Board PSEB 12th Toppers List 2022: 3 Girls Secure Top Rank, Meet PSEB Class 12 Toppers Here

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Toppers List 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali declared the Punjab Board class 12 results today. As per the updates, the pass percentage has dropped from last year. The overall PSEB 12th result 2022 pass percentage is 96.96%. In terms of gender, girls have performed better than boys. This year, 10 transgender students appeared for the exam of whom nine have passed in the board exams.

This year, all the three toppers are girls. They all have secured 99.40%. All the three girls from the Humanities stream have topped the PSEB class 12th exam. The PSEB class 12th result 2022 has been announced in a press conference. However, the Punjab Board class 12th result 2022 link will be activated tomorrow at pseb.ac.in.