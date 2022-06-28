    Punjab Board PSEB 12th Toppers List 2022: 3 Girls Secure Top Rank, Meet PSEB Class 12 Toppers Here

    Punjab Board PSEB 12th result 2022 has been announced today at pseb.ac.in. 302 students are in merit list. Along with the result, PSEB 12th toppers list has also been released. Check statistics here

    Updated: Jun 28, 2022 16:22 IST
    Punjab Board PSEB 12th Toppers List
    Punjab Board PSEB 12th Toppers List 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali declared the Punjab Board class 12 results today. As per the updates, the pass percentage has dropped from last year. The overall PSEB 12th result 2022 pass percentage is 96.96%. In terms of gender, girls have performed better than boys. This year, 10 transgender students appeared for the exam of whom nine have passed in the board exams. 
     
    This year, all the three toppers are girls. They all have secured 99.40%. All the three girls from the Humanities stream have topped the PSEB class 12th exam. The PSEB class 12th result 2022 has been announced in a press conference. However, the Punjab Board class 12th result 2022 link will be activated tomorrow at pseb.ac.in. 

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentage Grows Marginally 

    The overall pass percentage grow marginally as compared to last year. In 2021, the overall pass percentage for PSEB Class 12 result was 96.48% which has grown to 96.96% this year. Check PSEB 12th Result Pass Percentage of last 5 years given below - 
     

    Year

    Pass Percentage

    2022

    96.96%

    2021

    96.58%

    2020

    92.77%

    2019

    86.41%

    2018

    65.97%

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights

    Total Number of Appeared Students

    3,01,725

    Total Number of Passed Students

    2,92,520

    Overall Pass Percentage

    96.96%

    Pass Percentage among Girl Students

    97.78%

    Pass Percentage among Girl Students

    96.27%

    District Recording Highest Pass Percentage 

    Pathankot (98.49%)

    District Recording Lowest Pass Percentage

    Gurdaspur  (94.21%)

    PSEB 12th Toppers 2022: Meet the Punjab Board 12th Result Top Rankers

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Arshdeep Kaur

    497

    Rank 2

    Arshpreet Kaur

    497

    Rank 3

    Kulwinder Kaur

    497

    Also Read: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022 (Declared): Know PSEB 12th Results Passing Marks Required Here 

