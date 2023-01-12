Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List for 2nd Mop Up Round To Release Today, Check at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 2nd MopUp Round List: As per schedule, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will release the NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list for the 2nd mop up round today- January 12, 2023. Once released, candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2nd MopUp round merit list on the official website i.e. bfuhs.ac.in

Those candidates who get selected in the 2nd mopup round merit list will have to report to the college. Shortlisted candidates must report to the Senate Hall, BFUHS, Faridkot on January 13 from 10 am onwards to go ahead with the NEET UG 2nd mop-up round counselling 2022. Further, candidates can join the allotted college and course from January 14, 2023.

How to Check NEET UG 2nd MopUp Round Merit List?

BFUHS will release the NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list for 2nd MopUP round today- January 12, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can check the list at bfuhs.ac.in. They can follow these steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2022 link

Step 3: Now, click on 2nd MopUp Round merit list

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5 : NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list will appear

Step 6 : Check and download it for future reference

What after Release of Punjab NEET UG 2nd MopUp Round Merit List?

After the release of the 2nd MopUp round merit list, candidates will have to go for counselling process. They have to pay 6-month tuition fee in the form of a Demand Draft in favour of Registrar, BFUHS, Faridkot, payable at Faridkot on the spot at the counselling venue. This fee is necessary for seat confirmation, failing which, the seat will not be allotted. However, no cash or cheque will be accepted as payment for the tuition fee.

Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Registration Date Soon, Know Official Website, Latest Updates Here