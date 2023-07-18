Punjab NEET PG counselling 2023 registration begins, apply at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET PG counselling 2023: The Baba Faridkot University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the counselling registration for Punjab National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2023 for admission to MDS, PG Diploma, MD, MS and other PG medical courses. Candidates can submit the Punjab NEET PG application form at bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to register for Punjab NEET PG, MDS counselling is July 23, 2023.

Through this state counselling process, admission to around 719 MD, MS, PG diploma seats and 109 MDS seats will be granted. The Department of medical education and Research has combined the counselling process for PG medical and dental, including DNB courses, offered by the Punjab private medical and dental universities and district hospitals in the state.

Punjab NEET PG counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the counselling registration dates of Punjab NEET PG:

Events Dates Punjab NEET PG counselling registration July 17, 2023 Last date to register July 23, 2023

How to register for Punjab MDS Counselling 2023?

Candidates who are eligible will have to submit the application form on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. Check below the steps to know how to register for Punjab NEET PG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on - apply online for MDS under NEET PG

Step 4: Enter registration number and password

Step 5: Enter personal and academic details

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 7: Save and download the form for future references

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Fees

Candidates can check below category-wise registration fees for Punjab NEET MDS.

Categories Fees General Rs 5,900 SC/ST/OBC Rs 2,950

Who are eligible to apply for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023?

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates should have scored the minimum NEET PG cut-off. They must have completed MBBS from any recognized medical college and also possess the degree completion certificate along with a 12-month rotatory internship and obtain the certificate issued on or before March 31, 2023. Candidates must provide the permanent registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC).

