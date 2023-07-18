Punjab NEET PG counselling 2023 registration begins, apply at bfuhs.ac.in

  1. Home
Punjab NEET Counselling 2023: BFUHS has started the counselling registration for Punjab NEET PG 2023 for admission to MDS, PG diploma, MD, MS and other PG medical courses. Candidates can apply online at bfuhs.ac.in. Know steps to apply

Updated: Jul 18, 2023 12:50 IST
Punjab NEET PG counselling 2023: The Baba Faridkot University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the counselling registration for Punjab National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2023 for admission to MDS, PG Diploma, MD, MS and other PG medical courses. Candidates can submit the Punjab NEET PG application form at bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to register for Punjab NEET PG, MDS counselling is July 23, 2023. 

Through this state counselling process, admission to around 719 MD, MS, PG diploma seats and 109 MDS seats will be granted. The Department of medical education and Research has combined the counselling process for PG medical and dental, including DNB courses, offered by the Punjab private medical and dental universities and district hospitals in the state. 

Punjab NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Punjab NEET PG counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check below the counselling registration dates of Punjab NEET PG: 

Events 

Dates 

Punjab NEET PG counselling registration 

July 17, 2023

Last date to register 

July 23, 2023

How to register for Punjab MDS Counselling 2023? 

Candidates who are eligible will have to submit the application form on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. Check below the steps to know how to register for Punjab NEET PG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on - apply online for MDS under NEET PG

Step 4: Enter registration number and password

Step 5: Enter personal and academic details

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form 

Step 7: Save and download the form for future references 

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Fees 

Candidates can check below category-wise registration fees for Punjab NEET MDS. 

Categories

Fees

General

Rs 5,900

SC/ST/OBC

Rs 2,950

Who are eligible to apply for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023?

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates should have scored the minimum NEET PG cut-off. They must have completed MBBS from any recognized medical college and also possess the degree completion certificate along with a 12-month rotatory internship and obtain the certificate issued on or before March 31, 2023. Candidates must provide the permanent registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC). 

