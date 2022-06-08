Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: RBSE Class 5, 8 Results Link Available Now at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Result 2022 Declared LIVE UPDATES: Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has announced the RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th result 2022 today on 8th June 2022. The Rajasthan Class 5, 8 result link has been activated. Students can check the result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The declaration of Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 was done at 1 PM in the afternoon and was published online on the official website. Keeping in mind the convenience factor for the students, the RBSE Results for Class 5 and Class 8 students have been declared online and made available to the students and parents on education.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. To make Rajasthan Class 5 and 8 Results 2022 available easily to the students direct links for the same have been placed below as well:
08 Jun 03:12 PMRBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Login Window
The RBSE result 2022 for Class 5th and 8th has been announced. The result link is available on the official website. Students will have to use their login credentials - class, district, roll number and captcha in the login window. Check the image of login window below -
08 Jun 01:53 PMRBSE 5th Class Result 2022 Pass Percentage
Rajasthan Class 5 Result 2022 has also been declared today for the primary-level annual examination held in March - April 2022. As per reports, the overall pass percentage for 5th Class Result has been reported at 93.80%. In terms of girls vs boys battle, the girls have outshined boys marginally this year.
RBSE Class 5 Pass Percentage
08 Jun 01:46 PM95 percent Students Pass in RBSE 8th Result 2022
RBSE 8th Result 2022 has been announced officially by the board today. As per media reports, the overall pass percentage for Rajasthan Class 8 Result 2022 stands at 95.5%. In terms of gender-wise pass percentage, Boys have secured success ratio of 95%.
Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 will be declared in next 15 minutes at 1 PM. With just a few minutes left, it is important for students to keep all the necessary details and information ready to check RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2022. The details required to download Rajasthan 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Result 2022 will be given on the admit cards issued to the students ahead of the exam. Therefore, students are advised to keep the same ready before they try to check their individual results.
08 Jun 12:29 PM30 Minutes to Go, Know Result Checking Procedure Here
08 Jun 12:23 PMGrades instead of Mark in 5th and 8th Class Results
Rajasthan Board Result for Class 5 and Class 8 students will be declared as a grade card which will contain grades secured by the students instead of marks. The highest grade which a student can secure in RBSE 5th and 8th Result 2022 is A1 which will be awarded to students who score above 90% marks. On the other hand, E grade will be awarded to the students who have failed and need to appear for Compartmental Exam.
08 Jun 12:18 PMWhat if students fail in RBSE 5th, 8th Class Result 2022?
Students failing in the Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 will be required to appear for the Supplementary / Compartmental Exam. The Rajasthan Board will declare the RBSE 5th and 8th Class Compartmental Exam soon in the coming months to give a second chance to the students to clear the test without having to wait for an entire year.
08 Jun 11:26 AMResult Delayed till 1 PM
As per the latest update being displayed on the official website, the declaration time of RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 has been delayed by a few more hours. Rajasthan Class 5 and Class 8 Results will now be declared at 1 PM in the afternoon.
With just 30 minutes to go for the declaration of Rajasthan Board Results 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students, it is important for students and parents waiting for the results to be ready with all the details necessary. In order to check RBSE 5th Result 2022 and Rajasthan Class 8 Results 2022, students will be required to enter their exam roll number and other details on the website. These details are mentioned on the hall tickets or admit cards issued to the students prior to the exam.
08 Jun 09:52 AM25 Lakh Students to Receive RBSE Results
As per the details shared by the State Education Minister Dr BD Kalla, a total of 25 lakh students will receive their RBSE 5th and 8th Class Results 2022 today. In terms of break-up, 12.63 lakh students will be receiving their Rajasthan 8th Class Result 2022 today. On similar lines, Rajasthan 5th Class Result 2022 will be declared for 14.53 lakh.
08 Jun 09:44 AMEducation Minister Confirmed Result Date and Time
In the last few weeks, the date and time of RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 was a point of contention among the students. With Rumours and speculations rife; several students and parents had reached out to the state education minister Dr BD Kalla to announce the RBSE 5th Result 2022 and Rajasthan 8th Result 2022 Date and Time. Following this, Dr Kalla himself took to Twitter to announce the result date and time the social media platform in response to this.
कक्षा-8 के 12.63 लाख परीक्षार्थियों एवं कक्षा-5 के 14.53 लाख परीक्षार्थियों का परीक्षा परिणाम 8 जून 2022 को प्रातः 11.00 बजे डिजिटल माध्यम से घोषित किया जायेगा।— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 7, 2022
समस्त छात्र-छात्राओं को मेरी ओर से शुभकामनाएं और आशीर्वाद।@rbseboard @rajeduofficial @INCRajasthan @RajCMO
08 Jun 09:42 AMRBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Today
Rajasthan Board will declare the Class 5 and Class 8 annual board exam results today i.e., on 8th June 2022. The results will be declared at 11 AM in the morning for nearly 20 lakh students who appeared for the primary and upper primary exams held earlier in the year.