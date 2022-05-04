Rajasthan Board to announce Class 10 and 12 Results in May, says BSER Official

RBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare the RBSE class 10th and 12th result 2022 in the last week of May. As per media reports, Rajasthan Board result for classes 10th and 12th are likely to release by 28th May 2022. Students will be able to check their RBSE result on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Over 20 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 exams which was held between 24th March to 26th April 2022. The students need to secure a minimum 33% marks in overall and each paper to pass the Class 10, 12 exams.

RBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Date (Tentative)

Events Dates (Expected) RBSE 10th Result Likely by last week of May 2022 RBSE 12th Result Likely by last week of May 2022

Rajasthan Board to announce Class 10 and 12 Results in May

Going as per media reports, one of the RBSE official informed that, "The board has just started the evaluation process, the students can expect their 10th, 12th results 2022 by the last week of May. If delayed, the result will be announced in June." Students are informed that RBSE 10th 12th result 2022 date is only tentative. As per these reports, officials have communicated this tentative date. However, there is no official information released yet.

RBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 To Be Announced Together

As per updates, the BSER Ajmer usually releases 10th 12th results together. As per past trends, the results have been declared on the official website one after the other on the same day. Hence, it is expected on the same date. Usually, Rajasthan Board Results are declared by 5 pm. Students can check their RBSE 10th 12th results 2022 by using the board exam Roll Number. This number will be available on the RBSE admit cards. Also, they can check their RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS by following this - students will have to send SMS in this format - RESULT(space)RAJ10(space)ROLLNUMBER and send it at 56263.



RBSE 10th and 12th Result Statistics

Last year, the Rajasthan Class 10, 12 results 2021 were announced in July. A total of 80.63% of students passed in the class 10 exam successfully, while the pass percentage for the 12th Science stream was 91.96%, Commerce - 94.49%, Arts - 90.70%.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022 Expected soon at wbresults.nic.in, Get Result Details Here