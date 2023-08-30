Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download PDF Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences (Govt. Dental College), Jaipur has released the provisional seat allotment result for the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling round 1 and 2 in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the counselling rounds to get admission into various MBBS/BDS courses can check and download their seat allocation status from the official website - rajneetug2023.com.

As per the official notice, medical aspirants who have joined in the round 1 counselling and have not been upgraded their seats in round 2 can exit without forfeiture of the security amount by sending his/her resignation email through their registered email ID on or before August 31, 2023 (5 pm), to the official helpline email ID - rajugneet2023@gmail.com. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to get their seat allotment status.

What are the details mentioned on the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 selection list?

The Rajasthan MBBS/BDS round 2 selection list includes the below-mentioned details on it.

Serial number Registration ID NEET ID Name of the candidate Gender Category (Considered) Considered addl. category NEET percentile NEET AIR (All India Rank) Combined state merit number Courses and college allotted

How to check and download the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 result online?

Candidates who have participated in the Rajasthan MBBS/BDS counselling 2023 and have opted for upgradation after round 1 can check the below-mentioned steps to check their seat allotment status online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 - rajneetug2023.com

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the provisional seat allotment result 2023 for round 2

Step 3: A new PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Search your name using the CTRL+F command

Step 5: Download the pdf for future use

