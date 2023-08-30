Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download PDF Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences (Govt. Dental College), Jaipur has released the provisional seat allotment result for the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling round 1 and 2 in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the counselling rounds to get admission into various MBBS/BDS courses can check and download their seat allocation status from the official website - rajneetug2023.com.
As per the official notice, medical aspirants who have joined in the round 1 counselling and have not been upgraded their seats in round 2 can exit without forfeiture of the security amount by sending his/her resignation email through their registered email ID on or before August 31, 2023 (5 pm), to the official helpline email ID - rajugneet2023@gmail.com. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to get their seat allotment status.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Click Here)
What are the details mentioned on the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 selection list?
The Rajasthan MBBS/BDS round 2 selection list includes the below-mentioned details on it.
|
Serial number
|
Registration ID
|
NEET ID
|
Name of the candidate
|
Gender
|
Category (Considered)
|
Considered addl. category
|
NEET percentile
|
NEET AIR (All India Rank)
|
Combined state merit number
|
Courses and college allotted
Check the official notice here
How to check and download the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 result online?
Candidates who have participated in the Rajasthan MBBS/BDS counselling 2023 and have opted for upgradation after round 1 can check the below-mentioned steps to check their seat allotment status online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 - rajneetug2023.com
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the provisional seat allotment result 2023 for round 2
Step 3: A new PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Search your name using the CTRL+F command
Step 5: Download the pdf for future use
Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 CAP Round 2 Selection List Released, Get PDF Here