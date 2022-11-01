Rajasthan Pre-D.EL.Ed Result 2022 Today at panjiyakpredeled.in, Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Pre-D.el.Ed 2022 Results: Rajasthan State Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla has announced that the Rajasthan Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination Results (Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 ) will be released today, November 1, 2022. According to the announcement made on the official Twitter handle of the minister, the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 Results will be released in the afternoon session.

Candidates who have appeared for the Pre-D.el.Ed 2022 examinations can visit the official website of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan to check the examination results. As per the announcement made by the education minister, a total of 599294 students appeared for the examination.

The results will be available on the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check the Results through the direct link which will be available here.

प्री डी एल एड परीक्षा 2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दिनांक 1 नवंबर 2022 को दोपहर बाद जारी किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा में 599294 अभ्यार्थी सम्मलित हुए। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) October 31, 2022

How to check Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 Results

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2022 results will be made available online. The result link will be available on the official website of the Department of Elementary Education. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Pre-D.El.Ed Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan

Step 2: Click on the Pre-D.El.Ed 2022 Result link

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials in the result link

Step 4: Download the Pre-D.El.Ed 2022 Result for further reference

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan conducted the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course Pre-D.El.Ed exams on October 8, 2022. Those qualifying the entrance exams will be granted admission to the 25,000 seats offered in 372 D.El.Ed Colleges in the state. Candidates securing the minimum qualifying marks in the entrance exam will be eligible for the admission.

The Department will also be releasing the merit list and those who are eligible can appear for the counselling procedure as per the schedule. Colleges will be allotted students based on their scores.

