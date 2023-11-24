Rajasthan University Result 2023 Declared; Download UNIRAJ Marksheet Here

Rajasthan University Result 2023: The University of Rajasthan has declared the results for the BA, LLM, and MBA programmes. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: result.uniraj.ac.in. They will have to enter the roll number and date of birth to access the mark sheet.
Rajasthan University results 2023 have been announced for various semester exams today: November 23, 2023. Students from undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses can check out their regular and revaluation results.
Rajasthan University Result 2023- (BA, MBA, and LLM)
The direct link to access the results is given below:
|
UNIRAJ Results 2023
Rajasthan University Result 2023: Steps to Download Marksheet
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website: uniraj.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results section
Step 3: Submit the roll number and DOB
Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
Details Mentioned on Rajasthan University Marksheet
Check out the important details below:
- Student name
- Course Name
- Registration Number
- Roll number
- Exam Name
- Semester/Year
- Subject-wise marks
- Overall marks
- Passing Status
|
Rajasthan University Result 2023 Overview
|
University
|
Rajasthan University
|
Examination
|
Rajasthan University Semester Exams
|
Course
|
BA, LLM, and MBA
|
Rajasthan University Result Release Date
|
November 23, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
uniraj.ac.in
