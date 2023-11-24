Rajasthan University Result 2023 Declared; Download UNIRAJ Marksheet Here

Rajasthan University Result 2023: The University of Rajasthan has declared the results for the BA, LLM, and MBA programmes. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: result.uniraj.ac.in. They will have to enter the roll number and date of birth to access the mark sheet.

Rajasthan University results 2023 have been announced for various semester exams today: November 23, 2023. Students from undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses can check out their regular and revaluation results.

Rajasthan University Result 2023- (BA, MBA, and LLM)

The direct link to access the results is given below:

UNIRAJ Results 2023 CLICK HERE

Rajasthan University Result 2023: Steps to Download Marksheet

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results section

Step 3: Submit the roll number and DOB

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on Rajasthan University Marksheet

Check out the important details below:

Student name

Course Name

Registration Number

Roll number

Exam Name

Semester/Year

Subject-wise marks

Overall marks

Passing Status

Rajasthan University Result 2023 Overview University Rajasthan University Examination Rajasthan University Semester Exams Course BA, LLM, and MBA Rajasthan University Result Release Date November 23, 2023 (OUT) Official Website uniraj.ac.in

