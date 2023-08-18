  1. Home
RBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

RBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023: Rajasthan Board will soon announce the compartment results for class 10 and 12 in online mode. Once released, students can download their marksheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 18, 2023 18:26 IST
RBSE 10th Compartment Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Rajasthan will announce the RBSE compartment results for class 10 soon in online mode. Once released, students who have given the improvement exams can check and download their marksheets through the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. 

Candidates need to fill out the necessary login details in the result login window to download their scorecards. They are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Rajasthan board to get the latest updates.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

List of websites to check the RBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 

Once released, students can download their RBSE class 10th, and 12th compartment results 2023 online. Check the list of the websites mentioned below:

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in

Details mentioned on the RBSE 10, 12 compartment scorecard 2023

Students are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned on the RBSE 10th, 12th compartment scorecard carefully. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be provided on it. 

  • Student's name
  • Roll number
  • Parents name
  • Date of birth 
  • Result name
  • Board name
  • Qualifying status (pass or fail)
  • Grades
  • Marks secured by the student

How to download RBSE 10th, 12th compartment scorecard 2023?

Students can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download the RBSE supplementary result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in 

Step 2: The direct links to download the compartment results will appear on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details as asked and then submit 

Step 4: The RBSE class 10th, 12th compartment scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and download it for future use

