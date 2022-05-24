RBSE 5th and 8th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 Results Expected Tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Rajasthan Board result 2022 soon in online mode. As per media reports, RBSE class 5th 8th results 2022 are expected to be released tomorrow on 25th May 2022. Once announced, students will have to visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in to check the result. As of now, the officials have not released any date for the announcement of class 5th and 8th RBSE result.

RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 To Be Announced Together?

As per reports, nearly 25 lakh students appeared in the Rajasthan Class 5 and 8 board exams in 2022. Over the years, the authorities have announced the RBSE 5th and 8th result together on the official website. However, last year, the Rajasthan Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time is expected that this time too the results will be announced together. RBSE 8th Exams 2022 began on 17th April and the RBSE 5th Exams 2022 began on 27th April 2022.

How To Check RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022?

The authorities will declare the class 5th and 8th result in online mode at the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on - RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2022 and a login window will appear on the screen. To login, enter roll number and other details in the space provided. Click on submit tab and the Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th result will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan Class 12 Results expected by end of May

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE Class 12 Results by the end of May 2022. The exact date and time for the declaration of the RBSE 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the board on the official website. Rajasthan Board results 2022 will be announced on the website - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

