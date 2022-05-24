RBSE Results 2022: Rajasthan Class 12 Results expected by end of May, Get Details Here

RBSE Results 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will soon be announcing the RBSE Class 12 Results by the end of May 2022. As per reports, the officials from Rajasthan Board have announced that the RBSE Class 12 Results 2022 will be announced before the class 10 Results.

Officials of the board when speaking to the media stated that the post-evaluation process for Rajasthan Class 12 Exams is ongoing and the results are expected to be announced in May 2022. The exact date and time for the declaration of the RBSE 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials shortly. The Rajasthan Board class 10 Results are expected by June 2022.

Will RBSE Class 12 Science Results be declared first?

According to media reports, officials from the board have clarified that they are trying to release the TBSE 12th Science Results first, although the aim is to release all the results at the same time, there are chances that the RBSE Class 12 Science results will be announced by the end of the week. Rajasthan Board Results 2022 will be announced on the website - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE Results 2022

As mentioned, the Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board only. To check the RBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022, candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education - rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 10th/12th Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the RBSE 10th/12th Registration number and date of birth in the login link

Step 4: The Rajasthan 10th and 12th Results will be declared on the website

Step 5: Download the RBSE 10th/ 12th Results 2022 for further reference

