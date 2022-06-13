RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 Declared: Get List of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Here

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2022 Announced

Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Live Now)

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2022 Shortly

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE result 2022 10th class shortly now. Students will have to use their roll number to access the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2022. It is expected that Rajasthan education minister Dr. B. D. Kalla will announce this result in the press conference. The RBSE 10th exams 2022 were held from March 31 to April 26, 2022. Students who appeared for the same can access Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 through the official website: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as on this page.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2022 Today, Check Tweet

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE 10th results 2022 on the official website today. The RBSE 10th results will be declared by 3 PM today. As per tweet by Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla, "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance." Check the tweet below -

What are the credentials needed to check the Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2022?

Rajasthan Board class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website today in the online mode. To check the RBSE 10th results 2022 they will have to visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, jagranjosh.com/results. Further, they need to enter the 10th Roll Number in the result link provided. At 3 PM today, nearly 10 lakh students awaiting their RBSE 10th results 2022 will get the results of the annual board examination. Also, the Rajasthan Board officials will issue the original scorecard to the students shortly after the results of class 10 are announced.

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2022, Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Link: As per the updates, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare the RBSE class 10th result today in online mode. Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be announced online via the official website. They can check their RBSE 10th result on these websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, jagranjosh.com/results. Alternatively, students can also check the links provided below using which they will get direct access to Rajasthan, RBSE Board 10th Result 2022. To check the RBSE Rajasthan 10th result, students must use the required login credentials in the window. Along with declaring the RBSE 10th, the board will also release the important details including where and how students will get their mark sheets.

Where To Check RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2022?

After the declaration of RBSE Board 10th result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their RBSE 10th results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

jagranjosh.com/results

rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com

Check Latest Updates on Rajasthan Board 10th Result Here

How To Check RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2022?

To check their RBSE class 10th result 2022, students will need to log onto the official website and enter their roll numbers in the login window. The details that are required to check Rajasthan 10th result 2022 are mentioned on the hall ticket issued to the students at the time of the examination. After entering their roll number on website, students will be able to check and access their RBSE 10th result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard.

What details will be mentioned in RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2022?

Students must ensure that the details mentioned on the result of RBSE 10th are correct. As per the last year's details, the Rajasthan Board exam result for 10th will include information about the students and marks. The online marksheet of RBSE 10 result will contain the following details - student's name, exam name, roll number, subject, father’s name, mother’s name, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks etc.

What after the release of RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2022?

After the release of the BSER 10th result 2022, the students must save the same and take a printout of it for references in the future. Also, the original mark sheet will be available in the respective schools. Further, students who passed the exams can go for higher studies. They can get admission in class 11 in a stream as per their interest.

