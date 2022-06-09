RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Rajasthan Class 10 Results Likely Tomorrow, Here’s What BSER Ajmer Officials Said

09 Jun 02:20 PM Details Mentioned on RBSE 10th Marksheet Rajasthan Board class 10 Results 2022 are expected to be announced tomorrow as per media reports. The Rajasthan Board 10th Marksheets will be made available on the official website of Rajasthan board after the same is announced by officials in the press conference. The RBSE 10th Marksheets will include the following details- Name and Roll Number of Candidates

Exam Name

Subjects Appeared

Marks Secured

Minimum Marks

Grade

Qualifying status

09 Jun 02:01 PM BSER approaches Education Minister to Declare Results According to media reports, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has approached the State Education Minister - Bulaki Das Kalla to grace the declaration ceremony of the Rajasthan 10th exam Result 2022. After confirmation from Minister's office, Board will announce the Date and Time for RBSE 10th Result Announcement.

09 Jun 01:40 PM What are the Board officials saying about RBSE 10th Results 2022 Until now, the board officials have not given any formal notification regarding therelease of the RBSE class 10 Result 2022. Media reports however suggest that the Rajasthan 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website by tomorrow - June 10, 2022. For reference students can check the RBSE Official Notification for class 12 Results below

09 Jun 01:21 PM What Time is the RBSE 10th Results 2022 Expected to be Announced? Going by the trend followed by the Rajasthan Board officials, the Rajasthan Board class 10 Results 2022 will be announced between 1 and 3 PM on the Result Day. The Board is expected to give a formal notification regarding the declaration of the RBSE 12th Board Exams soon. Students can keep tracking this page for regular updates on the declaration of the RBSE 10th Board Results 2022.

09 Jun 01:01 PM What are the Documents required to check RBSE 10th Result 2022? Rajasthan Board 10th Result Date and Time are expected to be announced by the board officials soon. Candidates will be able to check RBSE Class 10 Results 2022 through the official login link which will be provided on the website. To check the Rajasthan 10th Results 2022 students must make sure that they keep their RBSE class 10 Admit Card with them. The Rajasthan 10th Admit Card contains the Registration number which has to be entered in the Result Login to check their Board Exam Results.

09 Jun 12:40 PM Will the Rajasthan Result Login be available on the website? Rajasthan Board recently announced the Class 5 and 8 Board Exam Results and the RBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results. The link for students to check the RBSE 5th and 8th and Class 12 Board Exam Results 2022 is available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

09 Jun 12:35 PM Where will the Rajasthan Class 10 Results 2022 be announced? Considering the trend followed by Rajasthan Board officials with regard to declaring the RBSE 10th Results 2022, the board will announce the class 10 Results of RBSE in an official Press Conference which will be precided by the board officials and the state education minister. After the officials announce the board results, candidates will be able to check the same through the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.