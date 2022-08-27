SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022 (OUT): Odisha BEd Entrance Test Results Declared at samsodisha.gov.in, Direct Link

SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022 (OUT): Odisha BEd Entrance Test Result 2022 has been declared today - 27th August 2022 on the official website. As per the latest update, Higher Education Department’s Teacher Education Section has officially declared the Odisha BEd Entrance Test Result 2022 for the state-level entrance examination. The result has been declared online and made available to the candidates through Students Academic Management System. Candidates can check their SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022 online by logging onto the official website - samsodishac.in. To make this process simpler for the candidates, a direct link for the same has been placed below:

Upload Graduation Marks by 28th August

As per the details available on the official website, the exam authority has declared Odisha BEd Result 2022 and Odisha BHEd Result 2022 together in the form of a digital scorecard that can be checked online via the website. Candidates who have qualified in the exam and have opted for CAF as Appearing are advised to upload their graduation marks on the portal on or before 28th August 2022 to complete the registration process. The official notice available on the website reads “"The B.Ed. & B.H.Ed. Entrance Score is now published. All candidates (Opted in CAF as Appearing) must upload their graduation mark on or before 28-Aug-2022 in order to have the possibility of considering their candidature in the selection list.”

How to check Odisha BEd Result 2022 online?

SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022 declared today by the exam authority is for the BEd Entrance Exam which was held on 31st July 2022. The exam was held to screen candidates for admission to BEd courses in various participating private and government colleges across the state. More than 80 thousand students appeared for the BEd Entrance Exam and can now check the outcome for the test online in the form of Odisha BEd Result 2022. To check their results, candidates need to visit samsodisha.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on Higher Education option and on the next page click on Entrance Scorecard Link. This will take them a page with input field for roll number. Entering the exam roll and submitting it will bring up the SAMS Odisha BEd Scorecard on the screen which can be downloaded in PDF format and take printout of the same for future reference.

