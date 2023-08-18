SEED 2024 Registrations To Start Soon, Check Steps To Register Here

SEED 2024 Registrations: The Symbiosis Institute of Design will start registrations for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 soon in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the entrance exam can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website of the institute - sid.edu.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will close the SEED 2024 application window on November 20, 2023. Candidates who have passed their class 12 exams with a minimum of 50% marks are eligible to register for the entrance exam.

Candidates need to make the online payment of Rs 1,700 as an application fee, whereas the fee per programme is Rs. 1,000. They are advised to read all the instructions available on the official website before submitting the application form.

SEED Registrations 2024 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to fill out the SEED 2024 registration form online?

The registrations for the SEED 2024 exam can be done in online mode. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the SEED entrance exam.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of the Symbiosis Institute of Design - sid.edu.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for SEED 2024 given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details in the registration form

Step 4: Upload all necessary and valid documents in the application form

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed application fee

Step 6: Submit the form and download it for future use

