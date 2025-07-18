SNAP 2025: Symbiosis International Deemed University has issued the schedule for SNAP 2025 exams. Aspirants interested in appearing for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 can check the exam schedule and details here.
The registration window for SNAP 2025 is now available. The last date for students to register for SNAP 2025 is November 20, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep all documents and copies ready with them before filling out the online registration and application form.
SNAP 2025 applications are available on the official website - snap.org. Students can also click on the direct link given below to submit their SNAP applications 2025.
SNAP 2025 - Important Dates
Students appearing for SNAP 2025 can check important dates for the entrance exam here
|
Particular
|
Date
|
Registration and Payment Closes
|
November 20, 2025
|
Admit Card
|
November 28, 2025 SNAP Test 01
December 08, 2025 forr SNAP Test 02
December 15, 2025 for SNAP Test 03
|
SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025 –
|
SNAP Test 01: December 06, 2025
SNAP Test 02: December 14, 2025
SNAP Test 03: December 20, 2025
|
Announcement of Result
|
January 07, 2026
SNAP 2025 Registrations
SNAP 2025 online registration and application link is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP
Step 2: Click on the SNAP 2025 registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application form
Step 7: Save and click on the final submission link
