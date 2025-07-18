SNAP 2025: Symbiosis International Deemed University has issued the schedule for SNAP 2025 exams. Aspirants interested in appearing for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 can check the exam schedule and details here.

The registration window for SNAP 2025 is now available. The last date for students to register for SNAP 2025 is November 20, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep all documents and copies ready with them before filling out the online registration and application form.

SNAP 2025 applications are available on the official website - snap.org. Students can also click on the direct link given below to submit their SNAP applications 2025.

SNAP 2025 Registration - Click Here

SNAP 2025 - Important Dates

Students appearing for SNAP 2025 can check important dates for the entrance exam here