Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 18, 2025, 17:39 IST
SNAP 2025 Exam Schedule Released at snap.org
SNAP 2025: Symbiosis International Deemed University has issued the schedule for SNAP 2025 exams. Aspirants interested in appearing for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 can check the exam schedule and details here.

The registration window for SNAP 2025 is now available. The last date for students to register for SNAP 2025 is November 20, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep all documents and copies ready with them before filling out the online registration and application form. 

SNAP 2025 applications are available on the official website - snap.org. Students can also click on the direct link given below to submit their SNAP applications 2025.

SNAP 2025 Registration - Click Here

SNAP 2025 - Important Dates

Students appearing for SNAP 2025 can check important dates for the entrance exam here

Particular

Date

Registration and Payment Closes

November 20, 2025

Admit Card 

November 28, 2025 SNAP Test 01

December 08, 2025 forr SNAP Test 02

December 15, 2025 for SNAP Test 03

SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025 – 

SNAP Test 01: December 06, 2025 

SNAP Test 02: December 14, 2025 

SNAP Test 03: December 20, 2025 

Announcement of Result

January 07, 2026

SNAP 2025 Registrations

SNAP 2025 online registration and application link is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP

Step 2: Click on the SNAP 2025 registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Save and click on the final submission link

Also Read: UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Open; Check Steps to Apply Online, Important Dates

 

