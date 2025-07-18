UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Open; Check Steps to Apply Online, Important Dates

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has started the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling process for MBBS and BDS seats in the state. This counselling is for 85% state quota seats. If you have passed the NEET UG exam, you can now apply for admission to medical and dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

To apply, students need to fill out the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling form online. You can find this form on the official website at upneet.gov.in. But remember, before filling the form, check the UP NEET 2025 eligibility rules. This will help you know if you can apply or not.

The last date to fill the UP NEET UG counselling form 2025 is July 28, 2025, till 11 AM. But it’s better to complete your registration early to avoid any problems at the last moment.