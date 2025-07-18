UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Open; Check Steps to Apply Online, Important Dates

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has started the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling process for MBBS and BDS seats in the state. This counselling is for 85% state quota seats. If you have passed the NEET UG exam, you can now apply for admission to medical and dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
To apply, students need to fill out the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling form online. You can find this form on the official website at upneet.gov.in. But remember, before filling the form, check the UP NEET 2025 eligibility rules. This will help you know if you can apply or not.
The last date to fill the UP NEET UG counselling form 2025 is July 28, 2025, till 11 AM. But it’s better to complete your registration early to avoid any problems at the last moment.
Steps to Fill UP NEET UG Counselling Form 2025
Check the easy steps to fill the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling form:
Step 1: Go to the official website at upneet.gov.in. You can also use the direct link for the UP NEET UG 2025 form.
Step 2: Do the first registration. Fill in your name, marks, and other important details carefully.
Step 3: Now, upload your photo, signature, and thumbprint as asked in the form.
Step 4: Pay the UP NEET counselling fee online to complete your form.
Step 5: Check all the information you filled in. If everything is correct, submit your UP NEET UG counselling form 2025.
By following these simple steps, you can easily apply for MBBS and BDS seats in Uttar Pradesh.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Check the table below for the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule for students:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Registration & Document Upload
|
18-Jul-2025 to 28-Jul-2025 (till 11 AM)
|
Fee Payment & Security Money Submission
|
18-Jul-2025 to 28-Jul-2025 (till 2 PM)
Related Stories
Also read:NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule: Check State and AIQ Wise, Important Dates & Deadlines Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation