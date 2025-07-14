NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule: Check State and AIQ Wise, Important Dates & Deadlines Here

NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 Counselling schedule. The schedule includes the details for all rounds of seat allocation across both State and All India Quota (AIQ) categories, including Deemed to be and Central Universities. The entire counselling and admission process will include four phases, concluding on October 3, 2025.
NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025 Key Highlights
Students can check the NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
Multiple
|
Categories
|
State
All India Quota (AIQ)
|
Level
|
State-level
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Admissions level
|
Undergraduate
|
Rounds
|
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Stray Vacancy round
|
NEET UG Result date 2025
|
June 14, 2025
|
Admission Last date
|
October 3, 2025
|
Classes begin
|
September 1
Also Check: Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025
NEET UG State Full Schedule 2025
Candidates can find the detailed NEET UG State Full Schedule 2025 for all four rounds here:
NEET UG State Round One Schedule 2025
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Round 1 Counselling (State Quota)
|
July 21 - July 30
|
Round 1 Counselling (AIQ/Deemed/Central Institutions)
|
July 30 - August 6
|
Last Date for Joining UG Phase (State Quota)
|
August 6
|
Last Date for Joining UG Phase (AIQ/Deemed/Central Institutions)
|
August 12
|
Candidate Verification (MCC)
|
August 7-8
|
Candidate Verification (States)
|
August 13-14
NEET UG State Round Two Schedule 2025
|
Event
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
UG Counselling (State)
|
August 12
|
August 20
|
UG Counselling (AIQ/Deemed)
|
August 19
|
August 29
|
Final Joining Deadline (State)
|
-
|
August 29
|
Final Joining Deadline (AIQ/Deemed)
|
-
|
September 4
|
Verification (MCC)
|
August 30
|
September 1
|
Verification (States)
|
September 5
|
September 6
Related Stories
NEET UG State Round Three Schedule 2025
|
Event
|
Dates (State)
|
Dates (AIQ/Deemed)
|
UG Round 3
|
Sep 3 - Sep 10
|
Sep 9 - Sep 18
|
Joining Deadline
|
Sep 18
|
Sep 23
|
Verification
|
Sep 19 - Sep 21 (MCC) / Sep 24 (States)
NEET UG State Stray Vacancy Round Schedule 2025
|
Event
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Last Date to Join
|
UG Stray Vacancy (State)
|
September 22
|
September 26
|
October 3, 2025
|
UG Stray Vacancy (AIQ/Deemed)
|
September 25
|
September 29
|
October 3, 2025
Also Read: NIFT 2025 Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling Form
NEET UG 2025 Official Websites and Resources for Admissions 2025
Students can find the following list of official website related to NEET UG 2025 admission and counselling protocols for assistance and to receive credible information:
|
State/ UT
|
Board/Authority
|
Website/Portal
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
|
drntr.uhsap.in
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Directorate of Higher and Technical Education
|
apdhte.nic.in
|
Assam
|
Directorate of Medical Education (DME)
|
dme.assam.gov.in
|
Bihar
|
BCECE Board
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
|
Chandigarh (UT)
|
GMCH, Chandigarh
|
gmch.gov.in
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Directorate of Medical Education
|
cgdme.admissions.nic.in
|
Goa
|
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE)
|
dte.goa.gov.in
|
Gujarat
|
ACPUGMEC
|
medadmgujarat.org
|
Haryana
|
DMER, Haryana
|
dmer.haryana.gov.in
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
JKBOPEE
|
jkbopee.gov.in
|
Jharkhand
|
JCECEB
|
jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
|
Karnataka
|
KEA
|
kea.kar.nic.in
|
Kerala
|
CEE, Kerala
|
cee.kerala.gov.in
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
DME, MP
|
dme.mponline.gov.in
|
Maharashtra
|
State CET Cell
|
cetcell.mahacet.org
|
Manipur
|
DHS, Manipur
|
manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
|
Meghalaya
|
Director of Health Services
|
meghealth.gov.in
|
Mizoram
|
Department of Higher & Technical Education
|
dhte.mizoram.gov.in
|
Nagaland
|
Directorate of Technical Education
|
dtenagaland.org.in
|
Odisha
|
OJEE Committee
|
ojee.nic.in
|
Puducherry
|
CENTAC
|
centacpuducherry.in
|
Punjab
|
BFUHS
|
bfuhs.ac.in
|
Rajasthan
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Tamil Nadu
|
DME, Tamil Nadu
|
tnmedicalselection.net
|
Tripura
|
DME, Tripura
|
dme.tripura.gov.in
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training
|
upneet.gov.in
|
Uttarakhand
|
HNBUMU
|
hnbumu.ac.in
|
West Bengal
|
Department of Health and Family Welfare
|
wbmcc.nic.in
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Also Read:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation