NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule: Check State and AIQ Wise, Important Dates & Deadlines Here

NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 Counselling schedule. The schedule includes the details for all rounds of seat allocation across both State and All India Quota (AIQ) categories, including Deemed to be and Central Universities. The entire counselling and admission process will include four phases, concluding on October 3, 2025.

NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025 Key Highlights

Students can check the NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025 here: