NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule: Check State and AIQ Wise, Important Dates & Deadlines Here

NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG 2025 Counselling schedule including all the four admission rounds of seat allocation for State and All India Quota categories. Students can find the list of credible resources and websites here.

Jul 14, 2025, 13:25 IST
NEET UG State Counselling full schedule here
NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 Counselling schedule. The schedule includes the details for all rounds of seat allocation across both State and All India Quota (AIQ) categories, including Deemed to be and Central Universities. The entire counselling and admission process will include four phases, concluding on October 3, 2025. 

NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can check the NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

Multiple

Categories 

State 

All India Quota (AIQ)

Level 

State-level 

Stream 

Medical 

Admissions level 

Undergraduate 

Rounds 

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy round

NEET UG Result date 2025

June 14, 2025

Admission Last date 

October 3, 2025

Classes begin

September 1

NEET UG State Full Schedule 2025

Candidates can find the detailed NEET UG State Full Schedule 2025 for all four rounds here:

NEET UG State Round One Schedule 2025

Event 

Dates

Round 1 Counselling (State Quota)

July 21 - July 30

Round 1 Counselling (AIQ/Deemed/Central Institutions)

July 30 - August 6

Last Date for Joining UG Phase (State Quota)

August 6

Last Date for Joining UG Phase (AIQ/Deemed/Central Institutions)

August 12

Candidate Verification (MCC)

August 7-8

Candidate Verification (States)

August 13-14

NEET UG State Round Two Schedule 2025

Event 

Start Date

End Date

UG Counselling (State)

August 12

August 20

UG Counselling (AIQ/Deemed)

August 19

August 29

Final Joining Deadline (State)

-

August 29

Final Joining Deadline (AIQ/Deemed)

-

September 4

Verification (MCC)

August 30

September 1

Verification (States)

September 5

September 6

NEET UG State Round Three Schedule 2025

Event 

Dates (State)

Dates (AIQ/Deemed)

UG Round 3

Sep 3 - Sep 10

Sep 9 - Sep 18

Joining Deadline

Sep 18

Sep 23

Verification

  

Sep 19 - Sep 21 (MCC) / Sep 24 (States)

NEET UG State Stray Vacancy Round Schedule 2025

Event 

Start Date

End Date

Last Date to Join

UG Stray Vacancy (State)

September 22

September 26

October 3, 2025

UG Stray Vacancy (AIQ/Deemed)

September 25

September 29

October 3, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Official Websites and Resources for Admissions 2025

Students can find the following list of official website related to NEET UG 2025 admission and counselling protocols for assistance and to receive credible information: 

State/ UT

Board/Authority

Website/Portal

Andhra Pradesh

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada

drntr.uhsap.in

Arunachal Pradesh

Directorate of Higher and Technical Education

apdhte.nic.in

Assam

Directorate of Medical Education (DME)

dme.assam.gov.in

Bihar

BCECE Board

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh (UT)

GMCH, Chandigarh

gmch.gov.in

Chhattisgarh

Directorate of Medical Education

cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Goa

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE)

dte.goa.gov.in

Gujarat

ACPUGMEC

medadmgujarat.org

Haryana

DMER, Haryana

dmer.haryana.gov.in

Jammu & Kashmir

JKBOPEE

jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand

JCECEB

jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Karnataka

KEA

kea.kar.nic.in

Kerala

CEE, Kerala

cee.kerala.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh

DME, MP

dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra

State CET Cell

cetcell.mahacet.org

Manipur

DHS, Manipur

manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Meghalaya

Director of Health Services

meghealth.gov.in

Mizoram

Department of Higher & Technical Education

dhte.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland

Directorate of Technical Education

dtenagaland.org.in

Odisha

OJEE Committee

ojee.nic.in

Puducherry

CENTAC

centacpuducherry.in

Punjab

BFUHS

bfuhs.ac.in

Rajasthan

TBA

TBA

Tamil Nadu

DME, Tamil Nadu

tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura

DME, Tripura

dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training

upneet.gov.in

Uttarakhand

HNBUMU

hnbumu.ac.in

West Bengal

Department of Health and Family Welfare

wbmcc.nic.in

Also Read: 

