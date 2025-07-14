Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

NIFT 2025 Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling Form Begins; Seat Allotment Result on July 18

NIFT 2025 Counselling 2025: NIFT 2025 Counselling Round 2 choice filling started on July 14, 2025 till close on July 16, 2025. Students must register themselves online at nift.admissions.nic.in and fill the choice filling form by submitting their preferred colleges and courses in ascending order. The seat allotment results will be released on July 18, 2025 on the official website.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 14, 2025, 12:44 IST
NIFT Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling window opens, check here.
NIFT Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling window opens, check here.
Register for Result Updates

NIFT 2025 Counselling 2025: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the NIFT Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling window today, July 14, 2025. Students who wish to apply for the admission counselling will need to register themselves online till July 16, 2025 on the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in

Students will need to fill their forms online, putting their preferred colleges and courses in ascending order. The institute will  release the seat allotment result 2025 on July 18, 2025 according to the preference form. 

NIFT Counselling 2025 Key Details 

Students can check the important points related to NIFT Counselling 2025 round 2 here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Counselling 2025

Board name 

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

nift.admissions.nic.in

Exam authority 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Courses 

BDes, MDes, BFTech, and MFM

Exam date 

February 9, 2025

NIFT Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can find the important dates related to NIFT Counselling 2025 round 2 here:

Event 

Date(s) 

Exam date 

February 9, 2025

Round 2 Counselling window dates 

July 14 - 16, 2025

Round 2 Seat allotment result date 

July 18, 2025

Fee payment date 

July 21, 2025

NIFT Counselling 2025 Acceptance Rate

Candidates aspiring to take admission in NIFT campuses across India can check the following table carrying the past years’ acceptance rate to make an infirmed decision for their admissions:

Year

Number of registered candidates

Seats Acquired 

Acceptance Rate

2021-22

20242

3777

19%

2020-21

26604

3810

14%

2019-20

29195

3692

13%

2018-19

31862

3305

10%

2017-18

29000

3319

11%

2016-17

26160

3279

13%

2015-16

27537

3006

11%

2014-15

26391

2742

10%

2013-14

19346

2680

14%

Related Stories

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Also Read: 

Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 LIVE

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News