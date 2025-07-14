NIFT 2025 Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling Form Begins; Seat Allotment Result on July 18

NIFT 2025 Counselling 2025: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the NIFT Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling window today, July 14, 2025. Students who wish to apply for the admission counselling will need to register themselves online till July 16, 2025 on the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in.
Students will need to fill their forms online, putting their preferred colleges and courses in ascending order. The institute will release the seat allotment result 2025 on July 18, 2025 according to the preference form.
NIFT Counselling 2025 Key Details
Students can check the important points related to NIFT Counselling 2025 round 2 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
nift.admissions.nic.in
|
Exam authority
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Courses
|
BDes, MDes, BFTech, and MFM
|
Exam date
|
February 9, 2025
NIFT Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can find the important dates related to NIFT Counselling 2025 round 2 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Exam date
|
February 9, 2025
|
Round 2 Counselling window dates
|
July 14 - 16, 2025
|
Round 2 Seat allotment result date
|
July 18, 2025
|
Fee payment date
|
July 21, 2025
NIFT Counselling 2025 Acceptance Rate
Candidates aspiring to take admission in NIFT campuses across India can check the following table carrying the past years’ acceptance rate to make an infirmed decision for their admissions:
|
Year
|
Number of registered candidates
|
Seats Acquired
|
Acceptance Rate
|
2021-22
|
20242
|
3777
|
19%
|
2020-21
|
26604
|
3810
|
14%
|
2019-20
|
29195
|
3692
|
13%
|
2018-19
|
31862
|
3305
|
10%
|
2017-18
|
29000
|
3319
|
11%
|
2016-17
|
26160
|
3279
|
13%
|
2015-16
|
27537
|
3006
|
11%
|
2014-15
|
26391
|
2742
|
10%
|
2013-14
|
19346
|
2680
|
14%
Related Stories
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Also Read:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation