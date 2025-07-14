NIFT 2025 Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling Form Begins; Seat Allotment Result on July 18

NIFT 2025 Counselling 2025: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the NIFT Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling window today, July 14, 2025. Students who wish to apply for the admission counselling will need to register themselves online till July 16, 2025 on the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in.

Students will need to fill their forms online, putting their preferred colleges and courses in ascending order. The institute will release the seat allotment result 2025 on July 18, 2025 according to the preference form.

NIFT Counselling 2025 Key Details

Students can check the important points related to NIFT Counselling 2025 round 2 here: