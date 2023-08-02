  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SU Result 2023 for BTech, BSc releases at sus.ac.in, get Solapur University revised result link here

SU Result 2023 for BTech, BSc releases at sus.ac.in, get Solapur University revised result link here

SU Revised Result 2023: Candidates can check SU revises result 2023 for BTech, BSc at sus.ac.in. The result has been released in the form of pdf, therefore, no login credentials are required to download it. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 2, 2023 18:32 IST
SU Result 2023: Check revised BTech, BSc result
SU Result 2023: Check revised BTech, BSc result

SU Result 2023: Candidates can check Solapur University result 2023 for 7th and 8th-semester undergraduate course on the official portal at sus.ac.in. SU revised result 2023 has been announced for BTech and BSc today on August 2, 2023. Candidates can check the direct link for SU Result 2023 from the official website at sus.ac.in. The result has been released in the form of PDF, therefore, no login credentials are required 

SU Revised Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.Tech, BSc Semester Exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for SU Revised Result 2023 for final examinations:

Subjects 

Download Link

B.Tech  CBCS CSE Sem VII & VIII

Click Here

B.Tech CBCS Civil  Sem VII & VII

Click Here

B.Sc ECS Sem V & VI CBCS Pattern 2019 SG

Click Here

B.Sc No branch CBCS Pattern 2019 Sem V & VI SG

Click Here

Solapur University Revised Result 2023: How to download SU Result?

Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the result of Solapur University below: 

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: sus.ac.in and sus.ac.in/examination/Online-Result-(Ledger)
Step 2: On the new page, click on Online Result Mar 2023
Step 3: The course and semester-wise SU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the SU course semester result pdf

Step 5: Check the course-wise results and download it

Solapur University UG Examination 2023 Details

University

Solapur University

Examination

Solapur University UG Sem 7, 8, 5 and 6 Examination 

Courses

B.Tech, BSc 

Solapur University Revised Result Release Date

August 2, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

sus.ac.in

Also Read: OUAT Result 2023 Declared for UG Entrance Exam; Get Rank Card, Merit List Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023