SU Result 2023 for BTech, BSc releases at sus.ac.in, get Solapur University revised result link here

SU Result 2023: Candidates can check Solapur University result 2023 for 7th and 8th-semester undergraduate course on the official portal at sus.ac.in. SU revised result 2023 has been announced for BTech and BSc today on August 2, 2023. Candidates can check the direct link for SU Result 2023 from the official website at sus.ac.in. The result has been released in the form of PDF, therefore, no login credentials are required
SU Revised Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.Tech, BSc Semester Exams Result Declared
Check here the direct link for SU Revised Result 2023 for final examinations:
|
Subjects
|
Download Link
|
B.Tech CBCS CSE Sem VII & VIII
|
B.Tech CBCS Civil Sem VII & VII
|
B.Sc ECS Sem V & VI CBCS Pattern 2019 SG
|
B.Sc No branch CBCS Pattern 2019 Sem V & VI SG
Solapur University Revised Result 2023: How to download SU Result?
Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the result of Solapur University below:
Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: sus.ac.in and sus.ac.in/examination/Online-Result-(Ledger)
Step 2: On the new page, click on Online Result Mar 2023
Step 3: The course and semester-wise SU result links will appear on the screen
Step 4: Click on the SU course semester result pdf
Step 5: Check the course-wise results and download it
Solapur University UG Examination 2023 Details
|
University
|
Solapur University
|
Examination
|
Solapur University UG Sem 7, 8, 5 and 6 Examination
|
Courses
|
B.Tech, BSc
|
Solapur University Revised Result Release Date
|
August 2, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
sus.ac.in
Also Read: OUAT Result 2023 Declared for UG Entrance Exam; Get Rank Card, Merit List Details Here