SU Result 2023 for BTech, BSc releases at sus.ac.in, get Solapur University revised result link here

SU Result 2023: Candidates can check Solapur University result 2023 for 7th and 8th-semester undergraduate course on the official portal at sus.ac.in. SU revised result 2023 has been announced for BTech and BSc today on August 2, 2023. Candidates can check the direct link for SU Result 2023 from the official website at sus.ac.in. The result has been released in the form of PDF, therefore, no login credentials are required

SU Revised Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.Tech, BSc Semester Exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for SU Revised Result 2023 for final examinations:

Subjects Download Link B.Tech CBCS CSE Sem VII & VIII Click Here B.Tech CBCS Civil Sem VII & VII Click Here B.Sc ECS Sem V & VI CBCS Pattern 2019 SG Click Here B.Sc No branch CBCS Pattern 2019 Sem V & VI SG Click Here

Solapur University Revised Result 2023: How to download SU Result?

Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the result of Solapur University below:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: sus.ac.in and sus.ac.in/examination/Online-Result-(Ledger)

Step 2: On the new page, click on Online Result Mar 2023

Step 3: The course and semester-wise SU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the SU course semester result pdf

Step 5: Check the course-wise results and download it

Solapur University UG Examination 2023 Details

University Solapur University Examination Solapur University UG Sem 7, 8, 5 and 6 Examination Courses B.Tech, BSc Solapur University Revised Result Release Date August 2, 2023 (OUT) Official Website sus.ac.in

