OUAT Result 2023 Declared for UG Entrance Exam; Get Rank Card, Merit List Details Here

OUAT Result 2023: Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, OUAT has declared the entrance exam results today: August 2, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the OUAT UG CEE can access the results on the official website: ouat.nic.in by entering the login information. The authorities conducted the entrance test on June 22 and 23, 2023.

OUAT UG 2023 is conducted for the selection of candidates for admission into B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc.(Hons.) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.F.Sc., B.V.Sc. & A.H., B. Tech. (Agril.Engg.) and B.Sc. (Hons.) Community Science courses. The candidates for admission will be selected solely on the basis of Merit (Weighted Score) which is based on his/her academic career and performance in the entrance exam.

OUAT UG Result 2023: Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is given below:

OUAT UG 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars Events OUAT Result 2023 August 1, 2023 Availability of Intimation cum Rank Card online August 8, 2023 Counselling & Admission August 16 to 29, 2023 Admission of State Govt. Sponsored Candidates: August 21, 2023 Orientation Programme & Commencement of Class September 1, 2023

How to Check OUAT Result 2023?

Check out the following steps to access entrance exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ouat.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admission tab

Step 3: Now, click on OUAT UG CEE 2023 scorecard link

Step 4: Enter the application number and DOB in the mark card login

Step 5: The OUAT UG result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

OUAT Result 2023: Merit List and Tie-Breaking Rule

The merit/rank list will be prepared on the basis of the weighted score obtained by the candidate. If two or more candidates receive the same weighted score, the tie will be broken and their merit/rank positions will be determined in the following order:

Higher percentile score in the entrance exam

Percentage of +2 Science marks or its equivalent

Percentage of the HSC mark

Higher percentage of marks in PCB/PCM.

In case the tie still persists, the candidate with older age will be awarded a higher merit/rank.

