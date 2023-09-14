Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search Exam 2023 Postponed; Check Revised Schedule Here

Tamil Nadu CM Aptitude Test 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations has postponed the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Talent Exam 2023. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 23. However, it has now been deferred to October 7, 2023.

The Tamil Nadu CM Aptitude Test 2023 shall be conducted from the academic year 2023-2024 to identify the potential of government school students and encourage them. Students who are currently studying in Class 11 under the State Curriculum in Government Schools are eligible to apply.

A total of 1000 students including 500 male and 500 female will be selected via this test to get a stipend of Rs 10, 000 per academic year till graduation. The test is a faction of the Tamil Nadu CM Aptitude Scheme and will be conducted in 2 paper formats based on the syllabus of the Science, Mathematics, and Social Science textbook of the Tamil Nadu Government of Class 9, and 10.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Aptitude Test: Exam Pattern and Timings

As per the exam pattern, Paper I will contain 60 questions related to Mathematics while Paper II will consist of 60 questions related to Science and Social Science. The first paper will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and the second paper will be conducted from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM.

The application window for the Tamil Nadu CM Aptitude Test 2023 was opened between August 8 and August 18, 2023, and the examination fee of Rs 50 was applicable which was to be paid to the Principal of the school where the student studies.

Also Read: Bihar DELED Result 2023 Declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Get Direct Link Here