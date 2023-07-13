Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Extended; Apply at tnmedicalselection.net

  1. Home
The Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration deadline has been extended to July 17, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam can register for the counselling process through the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

 

Updated: Jul 13, 2023 12:34 IST
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has extended the last date for TN NEET PG Counselling 2023. Candidates As per the revised schedule, candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam can register till July 17, 2023, up to 5.00 PM. They can visit the official website: tnmedicalselection.net for registration purposes. 

Previously, the deadline for Tamil Nadu PG Counselling 2023 registration was July 13, 2023. The official statement reads, “It is informed that as many representations have been received from candidates it is proposed to extend the process for receipt of applications in PG DEGREE (MD/MS & DIPLOMA) /DNB BOARD SPECIALITY POST MBBS, POST DIPLOMA AND POST MBBS 2 YEARS DIPLOMA / MDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session. 

Hence, the period for online submission of applications is extended up to 17.07.2023 at 5.00 pm, considering requests from candidates." 

How to Apply for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on postgraduate medical from PG Courses

Step 3: Now, click on the pg degree /diploma courses (government/management quota) link

Step 4: Enter the details and fill out the form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

