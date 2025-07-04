Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Will Colleges and Schools Be Closed for 3 Days? Check Other States Dates Here

Tamil Nadu has declared a 3-day long weekend in the first week of July 2025 as Muharram falls on Monday, July 7. The government has confirmed the holiday through an official notice. Schools, banks, and offices will remain closed from July 5 to 7. Read here for detailed information about Tamil Nadu School and College Holidays.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 7, 2025, 12:02 IST
Tamil Nadu School Holiday
Tamil Nadu School Holiday
Register for Result Updates

Schools and colleges in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu will be closed on July 7 (Monday) and July 8 (Tuesday), 2025, due to local temple festivals. However, schools and colleges in Chennai and other districts will remain open as usual.

In Thoothukudi, the holiday on July 7 is for the Thiruchendur Temple Kudamuzhakkai Festival. All educational institutions in the district will be closed. But students, teachers, and staff who are part of government exams must attend as per schedule.

To make up for this holiday, Saturday, July 19, has been announced as a working day, and more details will be shared soon.

In Tirunelveli, the holiday on July 8 is for the Nellaiyappar Gandhimati Amman Temple Chariot Festival. On this day, schools, colleges, and government offices in the district will remain closed.

School Holiday on July 7?

Muharram is observed on Monday, July 7, many states are likely to give a school holiday. These states include:

  • Telangana
  • Maharashtra
  • West Bengal
  • Delhi
  • Bihar
  • Karnataka

And a few other states. These states usually treat Muharram as a public holiday. Local school departments are working with religious groups and state officials to confirm the final holiday date.

July 2025 School Calendar and CBSE Holiday List

Most schools across India reopen in the first week of July, following the end of summer vacations in June. In northern states like Uttar Pradesh, classes have already resumed.

As per the CBSE academic calendar for 2025–26, the month of July has limited holidays. Apart from Muharram, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, there are no major holidays in the early part of the month. However, the date of Muharram may change depending on the moon sighting.

Related Stories

The CBSE calendar includes scheduled holidays for national festivals, regional celebrations, and seasonal breaks throughout the academic year.

Why There Might Be a 3-Day Weekend?

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. According to the calendar, Muharram is expected to be on Sunday, July 6, 2025. But the exact date of Muharram depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If the moon is seen a day later than expected, Muharram might be observed on Monday, July 7, 2025, instead of Sunday. If this happens, the Tamil Nadu state government may declare Monday, July 7, as a public holiday. If Monday becomes a holiday, people in Tamil Nadu will enjoy three continuous holidays:

  • Saturday (July 5)

  • Sunday (July 6)

  • Monday (July 7 – possible Muharram holiday)

This means schools, colleges, banks, government offices, and private companies may remain closed for three days.

It’s important to know that the long weekend is not confirmed yet. The final decision depends on the moon sighting. If Muharram is officially declared on July 7, the Tamil Nadu government will release a notice. Until then, parents and school authorities should keep checking the official circulars and updates from schools and the education department. It is important to follow the school timetable unless a holiday is officially declared.

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News