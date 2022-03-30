TANCET 2022 Registration To Start Today at tancet.annauniv.edu, Know Steps To Apply

TANCET 2022: As per the recent updates, Anna University will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) application form 2022 today on 30th March in online mode. Candidates can fill out the TANCET registration form by visiting the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. The last date to apply for the examination is till 18th April 2022.

Earlier, on 28th March, the authorities released a notification mentioning the start and end date of the TANCET application form. Anna University will conduct the TANCET entrance test on three different dates.

TANCET Important Dates

Events Dates Availability of TANCET form 30th March 2022 Last date to apply 18th April 2022 TANCET Admit card 2nd May 2022 (Tentative) TANCET MCA exam 14th May 2022 TANCET MBA exam 15th May 2022

How To Apply for TANCET 2022 Exam?

Interested candidates can apply for the TANCET entrance exam on the official website, i.e., tancet.annauniv.edu when the link is activated. Those who are pursuing their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for TANCET 2022 entrance test. Know steps to apply here -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu and click on the tab - “TANCET Registration”.

Step 2 - Register by entering a few basic details to generate credentials.

Step 3 - TANCET login credentials will be sent to the provided email ID

Step 4 - Now re-login by using generated TANCET credentials and pay the application fee.

Step 5 - After paying the application fee, now fill TANCET MBA application form and upload all the requisite documents.

Step 6 - Submit the TANCET application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who want to apply for the exam have to pay Rs.800 as application fees. SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu will have to pay Rs.400 as application fees. If a candidate wants to appear for more than one program, for every additional programme, he/she has to pay Rs. 800. To fill out the TANCET registration form, candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the authorities.

TANCET Eligibility Criteria 2022

To apply for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET), candidates should have completed their graduation degree of a minimum of three years duration in any discipline from a recognized university. Those belonging to the general category should have secured 50% marks and reserved category candidates should have secured 45% marks.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Anna University annually. In order to take admission to the PG courses in participating institutes, candidates will have to qualify for the TANCET entrance test.

